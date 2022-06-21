Bowman handed Hartman-Graziano a hearty defeat with a 20-7 win Sunday in the Westmoreland County Old-Timers’ League.
Bowman led from the time it took the lead scoring four run in the top of the first. Every time, Hartman-Graziano looked to make the game interesting, Bowman would pull away.
In the top of the seventh, Bowman exploded for 10 runs to seal the victory.
Dave Bengel and Dave Fry each had a double for Hartman-Graziano.
Leroy Putt had a double, triple and earned the win for Bowman, striking out one and walking none. Lou Pianetti and John DeMonte also recorded doubles for Bowman.
Bowman improves to 3-2, while Hartman-Graziano falls to 4-2.
Wellington 12, McCabe’s 10
Wellington posted four runs in each of the first and second innings to help take a lead it would not lose in its 12-10 win over McCabe’s Saturday.
McCabe looked to rally late in the game plating three runs in the fifth and another four in the sixth, but it was too little too late to overtake the sizable lead built by Wellington.
Jon Greiner had a triple for Wellington, while teammates Scott McIlany and John Janick each had a double.
McCabe’s Shawn Gustafson had his teams only extra-base hit, a double.
Jerry Fargert got the win for Wellington.
Merlin 4, Blue Sky 1
In a WCOTL game played at Derry June 18, Merlin Funeral Home broke open a tie in the bottom of the sixth inning to register a win over Blue Sky Design by a score of 4-1. This game was dominated by excellent pitching and, for the most part, solid defense on both sides for five and one-half innings. Both teams tallied only six hits during the entire game and the pitchers for both sides recorded seven strikeouts. Good baserunning coupled with slightly errant throws in the infield at critical moments in the contest led to three of the five runs scored.
Merlin took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning as Bob Dittman scored on an infield groundout off the bat of Dave Basile. This slim lead held up until the top of the sixth inning. Blue Sky’s Jeff Hickman rapped a single to center. Paul Smith, pinch-running for Hickman moved to second and third with stolen bases. He then dashed home on a wild pitch, tying the score at one run apiece.
But Merlin rallied in its half of this inning to score three runs and take a 4-1 lead.
Dittman led off with a walk, stole second base, and moved to third on an errant infield play. He then scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Basile.
Merlin’s Randy Campbell, Jeff Kurcaba, and Ron Hamacher each followed with base hits scoring a second run. The last tally scored on an infield out off the bat of Ron George.
Campbell and Kurcaba led Merlin’s offensive effort with two hits each.
Kurcaba recorded one RBI as well as a triple to deep right field. Mike Proch similarly led Blue Sky with two hits. Steve Bartek and Dittman pitched superbly for Merlin. Closer Bartek earned the win. Marc Loutsenheizer and Steve Stanko handled the pitching duties for Blue Sky Design, nearly matching the effort of Merlin’s pitchers.
Stanko was saddled with the loss but like the first run, one of the tallies he yielded was also unearned. Merlin moved its season’s record to 2-4, while Blue Sky fell to 0-4.
---
Bowman 20 Hartman-Graziano 7
ab r h ab r h Lininger 5 2 3 Polvinale 4 1 1 Shirley 5 1 2 Sedlock 4 1 1 Frerotte 5 2 3 Urban 4 3 2 Zuchelli 5 2 3 Cunningham 3 0 2 Pianetti 5 3 3 Bengel 2 0 1 Pilipovich 5 1 1 Wilburn 3 0 1 Putt 5 3 4 Greene 2 0 0 Bowman 5 1 3 Fry 3 2 2 Thomas 5 2 3 Dunaway 3 0 1 DeMonte 5 3 3 Gigliotti 3 0 0 Totals 49 20 26 Totals 32 7 11 Bowman 403 102 10 — 20 26 1 Hartman-G 113 110 0 — 7 11 0 Doubles: B: Putt, Pianetti, DeMonte. HG: Bengel, Fry. Strikeouts by: B: Putt-1. HG: Bengel-1. Winning pitcher: Leroy Putt. Losing pitcher: Dave Bengel. --- Wellington 12 McCabe’s 10
ab r h ab r h Bottegal 3 2 1 Conger 4 0 0 Greiner 4 2 1 McCurdy 4 1 2 Janick 4 1 1 Ray 3 1 2 Barbieri 3 0 1 Simpson 3 0 2 Saiani 4 1 1 Shoup 4 1 1 Navarro 3 1 1 Fedele 4 1 3 Onuschek 4 0 1 Donaldson 4 1 2 Mauro 3 2 3 Cairns 3 0 0 College 3 0 1 Sherrod 2 1 2 McIlnay 4 2 4 Ziolko 3 2 2 Duchateau 2 1 1 Zimmerman 2 2 2 Fagert 3 0 1 Gustafson 2 0 2 Totals 40 12 17 Totals 38 10 20 Wellington 442 010 1 — 12 17 2 McCabe 201 034 0 — 10 20 7
Doubles: W: McIlnay, Janick. M: Gustafson. Strikeouts by: W: Fagert-0. M:Donaldson-1. Winning pitcher: Jerry Fagert. Losing pitcher: Tim Donaldson. ---
Blue Sky 1, Merlin 4 ab r h ab r h Hickman 3 1 1 Campbell 3 1 2 Marcocci 2 0 0 Kurcaba 3 0 2 Campbell 2 0 1 Hamacher 3 0 1 Mitchell 3 0 0 George 3 0 0 Loutsenhizer 2 0 0 Polvinale 3 0 0 Greietka 3 0 1 Barchfield 1 0 0 Proch 3 0 2 Santella 2 0 0 Smith 3 0 1 Elsavage 1 0 0 Stanko 2 0 0 Bartek 2 0 0 Nosco 2 0 0 Wahl 2 1 0 Leasure 2 0 0 Basile 1 0 0 Totals 28 1 6 Totals 25 4 6 BSD 000 000 0 — 1 6 2 Merlin 001 003 x — 4 6 2 Triples: M: Kurcaba. Strikeouts by: M: Bartek-6. BSD: Stanko-1. Winning pitcher: Steve Bartek. Losing pitcher: Steve Stanko.
