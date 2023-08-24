After falling behind schedule earlier in the season the Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team got their record back to the .500 mark after they defeated the team from Southmoreland on Tuesday at Donegal Highlands Golf Course.
It was a dominant win for the Rams as they defeated the Southmoreland team by a score of 204-292.
Lading the day with the overall best score was Tyler Jones. Jones shot an impressive 38 on the day. It was good enough for Jones to finish two strokes ahead of the next closest member on his team, and three strokes better than the closest representative from Southmoreland.
Luke Lentz was the next best finisher for the Rams. He finished only two strokes behind Jones, shooting a 40 on the day.
Ligonier Valley had two golfers finish with a 41. Both Henrik Elek and Brody McIntosh not only tied with one another with that 41 mark, but they also tied the leader from Southmoreland with the score.
Rounding out the team for the Rams were Will Morford and Declan McMullen, who both finished the day with a 44. That finish would have been good enough for second-best for Southmoreland.
With everyone finishing below a 45 it is easy to see how the Ligonier Valley Rams were able to put together such a dominating win on the golf course and even out their record.
The Rams now sit at 2-2 as a whole, and they have a 1-1 record in section 2 AA play.
The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team will return to the golf course on Thursday morning as they play host to Jeannette at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
A day later it was the Ligonier Valley Lady Rams’ turn to face off against Southmoreland.
The Lady Rams continued what is turning out to be a successful season with a 194-210 win over Southmoreland on Wednesday. This win brings the Ligonier Valley girls golf team to a 5-1 record on the year.
Leading the way for the Lady Rams was Amanda Woods, who shot a 42 on the day. Woods was also the medalist for the day with the lowest overall score.
Not too far behind Woods was Addy Witcoski, who finished just four strokes back of her teammate with a 46. Witcoski’s 46 was the second best score on the day, and it was good enough to place her ahead of Southmoreland’s best score.
Rounding out the scores that were used for the team total were Alyssa Johnston and Ella Silvis who both finished with a 53 on the day.
Alexis Gindlesperger and Sierra Nichols rounded out the team overall for the day, finishing with a 54 and 59 respectively.
As a whole, the effort was good enough to net the Lady Rams another win. The Lady Rams will be back in action Friday afternoon when they travel to Mount Odin Golf Course to take on Greensburg Central Catholic.
