Any kind of layoff or rust from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic didn’t affect Latrobe Legion pitchers on Tuesday.
Ethan Boring and Ben Rafferty teamed to shut it down as Latrobe blanked Yough, 5-0, during an exhibition game played Tuesday at Legion-Keener Field.
Boring picked up the victory, as he worked five innings, ending with seven strikeouts and a walk. Rafferty closed it out in the final two innings with two strikeouts and a walk. The two combined to toss a five-hit shutout, as Latrobe improved to 2-1 overall.
Latrobe will open its schedule in the Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League — a new summer independent baseball league necessitated by the pandemic shutdown — on Monday. Latrobe will meet Derry 6 p.m. Monday at Blairsville’s Sloan Field.
The Pennsylvania American Legion season was officially canceled in April. The independent summer baseball league consists of Westmoreland County teams, including Latrobe and Derry. Unity Township, a regular in American Legion District 31 play, didn’t have enough players to field a team in the independent summer baseball league.
Latrobe played its third exhibition game of the young season on Tuesday after Westmoreland County moved into the green phase of reopening the state from the pandemic on Friday. Latrobe split an exhibition doubleheader against Hollidaysburg during the weekend.
On Tuesday, Boring and Rafferty shut down Yough.
Rafferty also helped the offense with a triple and a run scored. Logan Gustafson led the way with two singles, while Clay Petrosky singled and drove in two runs. Tucker Knupp and Drew Clair also singled and scored for Latrobe, which produced five runs on eight hits.
Latrobe scored its first run of the game in the top of the third before adding two more in the fourth inning. Latrobe closed it out with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Sean Royer took the loss for Yough with three strikeouts and zero walks in two innings.
It all started with two outs in the third inning. Clair reached on an error and advanced to second. Petrosky singled him in to give Latrobe a 1-0 lead.
With one out in the fourth, Vinny Amatucci reached on an error before Knupp followed with a single. Jake Bradish and Boring both produced RBI singles, giving Latrobe a 3-0 advantage.
In the sixth, Rafferty produced a one-out triple, and then scored on a wild pitch. Logan Short drew a walk and Lucas Mills filled in as pinch runner. Ethan Grandgeorge drew a pinch hit walk, Clair was hit with a pitch and Petrosky drew another walk to close the scoring.
———
Yough 000 000 0 — 0 5 3Latrobe 001 202 x — 5 8 1 Triples: Rafferty (L) Strikeouts by: Boring-7, Rafferty-2 (L); Manon-1, Royer-3, Martin-1, Bell-1, Halatovich-0 (Y) Base on balls by: Boring-1, Rafferty-1 (L); Manon-0, Royer-0, Martin-2, Bell-3, Halatovich-0 (Y) Winning pitcher: Ethan Boring Losing pitcher: Sean Royer
