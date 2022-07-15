St. Vincent College head men’s basketball coach D.P. Harris has announced that Walter Bonds will join the coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
A 2021 St. Vincent graduate, Bonds returns to his alma mater after a strong four-year playing career with the Bearcats. A point guard, he scored 219 points while dishing out 76 assists and totaling 49 steals.
Bonds was also named to the 2019-20 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Team.
“We’re excited to welcome back Walter,” Harris said. “He was an extremely intelligent player and a hard worker, both on and off the court, and was a big part of some very successful teams here. He knows what it takes to win and will be a great role model for our student-athletes. He is a true Bearcat and I am excited for him as he begins his coaching career. I am confident that he will be a great addition to our staff.”
“I’m very grateful that Coach Harris has given me an opportunity to return to St. Vincent,” said Bonds. “St. Vincent has become like a second home to me, so it’s an honor to return. I’m looking forward to helping the men’s basketball team get back to winning championships. I can’t wait to get to work.”
A native of Pittsburgh, Bonds is a 2017 graduate of Bishop Canevin High School, playing four years of basketball.
He was a two-time First Team All-Section Honoree and competed in the Roundball Classic high school all-star game.
Bonds, who graduated from St. Vincent with a degree in business management and a minor in operational excellence, will be enrolled in SVC’s master of science in management: operational excellence program during his time as a graduate assistant.
