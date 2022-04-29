Here’s a question for you. What did George Washington, Queen Elizabeth and Galileo all have in common? They all liked to play Bocce. “And what kind of sport is that Pee Vee?” you are probably asking yourself. Known as Italian lawn bowling, it is one of the most widely played games and oldest lawn games in the world.
Sponsored by the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation at Mammoth Park and other locations May 3 to May 13, this game and 29 other events will be held at various locations. Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the winners in each age bracket.
Beginning May 3 at 10 a.m., a golf tournament will be held at the Norvelt Golf Course, 168 Holy Place, Mount Pleasant Township. Also on that same day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a pickleball match will be held. Never heard of that.
Pickleball was invented in 1964 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington. Three dads, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum – whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities – are credited for inventing the game. The game involves the combination elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played on a badminton-sized court and a modified tennis net. Competitors can play as singles or doubles. It can be enjoyed by all ages.
The game is growing internationally particularly in many European and Asian countries.
At 5 p.m. that same day, Basketball Hot Shot will take place at the Hempfield Township Athletic Courts at Hempfield Park.
At the same time and place, the game of corn hole will be played. This is a lawn game in which players take turns throwing 16-ounce fabric bags at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. A bag in the hole scores three points, while one on the board scores one point. The play continues until a team or player reaches 21.
On May 4 beginning at 9 a.m., a bowling tournament will take place in the Main Bowling Center, Hillview Lanes, in Greensburg. Four hours later, the second tournament will begin.
On May 5 seniors will have the opportunity to play Bocce. To play, one will need one pallina which is a target smaller ball. Eight larger Bocce, four each of two colors or patterns are added to the set. A tape measure is required which is handy to settle close calls.
The game begins with a coin toss. The winning team picks a player to pitch the pallina from a line at one end of the court. Ideally, the pallina should be about 30 feet from the pitch line or in the center of the court. The same player throws or rolls a Bocce ball as close as possible to the pallina. If one has a good aim, the idea is to have the thrown ball to stop in front of the pallina.
Next, the opposing team rolls a Bocce ball, aiming to end up as close to the pallina as possible, and hopefully knocking the other person’s Bocce out of the way or by hitting pallina itself. If successful, the starting team is up again and tries to roll a bocce ball even closer to the pallina to “better the point.” If the next player doesn’t land the ball closer to the pallina, the next player on the team takes a turn, and it proceeds from there.
Scoring occurs at the end of each round (frame), with only one team (the one with the ball closest to the pallina) scoring points. Twelve points works well. for backyard playing.
Also beginning at 9 a.m. are horseshoes and shot put. They will last until 2:30 p.m. Noon will be lunch, followed by archery at 1 p.m., using both compound and conventional bows. The day ends up with a 10K bicycle road race.
The rest of the days have a number of activities including shuffleboard, canoeing, casting, darts, rowing, track and field events at Penn-Trafford High School, walking, swimming, and an awards ceremony and dinner. For additional information, call 724-830-3950.
