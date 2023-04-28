More and more sports-minded fishers are taking to the waters each year to catch what they consider trophy fish. Simply defined, they are beautiful specimens of any species of fish either fresh or saltwater. What one has to know are ‘the tricks to the trade.’ As long as I’ve been fishing both on the shore or in a boat, one has to be cognizant of what’s under the surface.
When I teach anglers how to fish, I always tell my ‘students’ to be mindful of where the channel runs in either streams or lakes. One’s success will depend on knowledge of where it is located. A channel is the deepest part of a waterway or a narrow body of water that connects two larger bodies of water. Some channels were created by glaciers that carved out canyons between two landmasses.
Let’s start with the latter. Go to the small shopping area where there are five offices on Route 30. There you will find Langford Chiropractic Clinic. Below Doc’s office is what is known as Shelving Rock. Carefully crossing the bridge, one will readily see layers of rock in the form of shelves made by one or more glaciers. This is very fascinating as it is obvious to see the stalagmites and the stalactites adjoined to the rock mass. Be very careful when crossing the highway. It is very dangerous to do so. Now, look straight down under the bridge. That is where the channel runs. As a matter of fact, looking upstream, that area where the channel water is coming from was once considered 90 feet deep. Underneath that little mall is said to have a cave. It’s a fascinating area to study.
Other places where I know a channel exists is at Keystone State Park Lake. Driving into the park down a hill, to the immediate left will be a parking lot. Park one’s vehicle there and proceed to the bridge that goes over an inlet to the lake. A small lake will be on the other side of the bridge. The inlet comes from that small lake. The channel flows under the bridge and goes almost straight across the lake to a wooden dock on the other side.
I have witnessed tiger muskies swimming that channel numerous times. And yes, they are in the lake. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. I had a warden admit to it.
The third basin of water to one has to be the Conemaugh Dam. If one does not know the layout of that river, particularly the channel, one may go aground very quickly. The channel itself at this basin hugs the shoreline. That’s very important to know. If one strays away from the shoreline on a boat, within minutes, one can see the bottom which may be 6 inches from the bottom of the boat. While riding with a friend in his boat in one of the coves, we did exactly what I warned not to do. We hit bottom. We didn’t stay in the deeper water. That’s why I stress, always know where the channel is.
Some very important facts one has to know about boating.
First, always wear a life jacket.
Second, don’t stand up in a rowboat.
Third, keep boat cushions in the boat in case the boat tips and one can grab onto one or two of them.
Fish will hug a channel. They know their meals will be washed in their directions and they will be waiting for them usually along the sides or at the bottom. When I fish the Conemaugh, I stand along the shore and cast up the channel and then retrieve my lure slowly back to me. I know a fish will be waiting for my lure. It never fails. Fish like fast water. Channels contain fast water. That’s a perfect equation. Try to fish near the bottom. More big fish can be found there.
Wherever one fishes, remember my recommendations. Channels are key to finding one’s dinner ticket!
