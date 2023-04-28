More and more sports-minded fishers are taking to the waters each year to catch what they consider trophy fish. Simply defined, they are beautiful specimens of any species of fish either fresh or saltwater. What one has to know are ‘the tricks to the trade.’ As long as I’ve been fishing both on the shore or in a boat, one has to be cognizant of what’s under the surface.

When I teach anglers how to fish, I always tell my ‘students’ to be mindful of where the channel runs in either streams or lakes. One’s success will depend on knowledge of where it is located. A channel is the deepest part of a waterway or a narrow body of water that connects two larger bodies of water. Some channels were created by glaciers that carved out canyons between two landmasses.

