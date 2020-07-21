Blue Sky Sign Company and Senuta Pro Chiropractic both won a pair of games in the 55-older Senior Division of the Latrobe-Derry Area Old-Timers League.
Blue Sky defeated Wellington Resource Group, while Senuta Pro took care of Latrobe Legion.
Blue Sky is 2-2 overall, while Wellington dropped to 0-5. Senuta Pro is now 3-1, while Latrobe Legion fell to 2-2 overall.
Blue Sky 14,
Wellington 9
Blue Sky Sign Company used a big inning to rally past Wellington Resource Group.
Wellington held a 6-4 lead until Blue Sky rattled off a 10-run sixth inning to score the eventual win.
Dave Campbell led Blue Sky at the plate with three singles and two runs, while Ernie Downs and Bill Onuscheck both produced two hits, including a triple and three combined runs. Bill McCurdy added two hits, including a double and a run, while Dave Rohaus, Mike Proch, Jeff Hickman, Bruce Mancini, Steve Krisnosky and Tony Marcocci all singled twice. Jack Dunaway also tripled and scored for Blue Sky, which produced 14 runs on 22 hits.
John Greiner led Wellington offensively with two singles and two runs scored, while Jerry Kengersky, Scott McIlnay, Mark Sherrod and Bill Ankeny all singled twice. Tom Buerkle, Tom Deichert, Scott Duchateau and Tom McKee all singled and scored, while Paul Besterci tripled for Wellington, which put up nine runs on 15 hits.
Downs was the winning pitcher, while McIlnay suffered the loss.
Senuta 9,
Latrobe 1
One inning helped Senuta Pro Chiropractic to an eight-run victory against Latrobe Legion.
Senuta scored seven runs in the third inning and tacked on another in the fourth for an 8-0 lead.
Eleven of the 13 players for Senuta recorded at least two hits, as Tom Shirley, the oldest player, went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Joe Mauro, Beanie Shoup and Jerry Fagert all singled three times for Senuta. Mike Brozewicz, Steve Jupena, Joe Faddish, Bob Anderson, Trace Bocan, Scott Bowman and Ray Lininger all singled twice for Senuta, which produced nine runs on 26 hits.
John Boyle led Latrobe Legion with two singles and a run scored, as the team posted one run on six hits.
Bocan was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and one walk. Jeff Rhoades took the mound defeat.
———
Wellington 001 203 3 — 9 15 0Blue Sky 103 00(10) x — 14 22 0 Doubles: Besterci (W); Proch, McCundy (B) Triples: Downs, Dunaway, Onuscheck (W) Strikeouts by: Downs-1, Proch-1, Hickman-0, Rohaus-2 (B); McIlnay-2, McCracken-0, Besterci-1 (W) Base on balls by: Downs-1, Proch-1, Hickman-0, Rohaus-0 (B); McIlnay-1, McCracken-0, Besterci-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Ernie Downs Losing pitcher: Scott McIlnay
———
Latrobe 000 010 0 — 1 6 0Senuta 007 100 1 — 9 26 0
