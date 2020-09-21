Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home won by nine runs against Latrobe Legion in 55-older Senior Division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League action, while Blue Sky Sign Design Co. and Merlin Funeral Home each scored one-run victories.
Blue Sky edged out Senuta Pro Chiropractic, while Merlin beat McCabe Funeral Home.
Hartman 11,
Legion 2
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home slugged 18 hits during its nine-run victory against Latrobe Legion.
Hartman-Graziano (6-5) posted five runs in the first, with Latrobe (5-6) pulling one back in the second. A two-run sixth put Hartman-Graziano ahead, 7-1, before Latrobe brought it within five with a sixth-inning run. Hartman-Graziano capped its nine-run win with four unanswered runs in the seventh.
Randy Wilburn led Hartman-Graziano at the plate with three doubles, while John Janick had three singles. Bob Krempasky, Bruce Frerotte and Dave Fairman each had two singles and two runs.
John Boyle went two-for-two with a double and a run to pace Latrobe. Jeff Rhoads single twice, crossing the plate once.
Janick, the winning pitcher, struck out two and walked two, while Chuck McNerney suffered the loss.
Blue Sky 2,
Senuta 1
One run in the seventh inning was enough for Blue Sky Sign Design Co. to edge out Senuta Pro Chiropractic.
Blue Sky (8-3) scored once in the third and Senuta (4-7) tied it in the bottom of the sixth. Blue Sky immediately responded with the eventual winning run in the top of the seventh.
Bruce Mancini led Blue Sky offensively with two singles, while Mike Proch and Tony Marcocci both singled and scored. Bob Charles also doubled for Blue Sky, which produced two runs on nine hits.
Jerry Fagert and Joe Faddish had the only hits, while Wayne Johnson scored the lone run for Senuta.
Scott McIlnay was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and zero walks. Beany Shoup took the loss, walking one.
Merlin 10,
McCabe 9
John Greenlee slashed a single to left field to score Joe Lininger in the bottom of the ninth inning, as Merlin Funeral Home edged out McCabe Funeral Home at Johns Field in New Derry.
Lininger started the inning with a hit, advanced to second on a walk and stole third to set up the winning run. The score was tied on three separate occasions, and McCabe led 6-2 at one point in the game. Merlin tied the game and later took a 9-6 lead before McCabe forced extra innings.
Dave Bengel paced the Merlin attack with three hits, while Doug Bailey, Don Cooke, Dave Basile, Lininger and Greenlee all added two hits. Basile drove in four runs, while Steve Stanko, Cooke and Bengel all scored twice.
Mike Stephens and Doug Smartnick both had two hits to lead McCabe offensively, while Randy Campbell scored twice.
Stanko was the winning pitcher, while Greg Stiles took the loss.
———
Blue Sky 001 000 1 — 2 9 5Senuta 000 001 0 — 1 2 2 Doubles: Charles (BS) Strikeouts by: McIlnay-2, Proch-2 (BS); Shoup-0, Bocan-5 (S) Base on balls by: McIlnay-0, Proch-1 (BS); Shoup-1, Bocan-1 (S) Winning pitcher: Scott McIlnay Losing pitcher: Beany Shoup
Hartman 500 002 4 — 11 18 0Legion 010 001 0 — 2 6 2 Doubles: Wilburn-3 (H-G); Boyle (L) Strikeouts by: Janick-2, Fairman-2, Amoroso-3 (H-G); McNerney-2, Rhoads-3, Boyle-1 (L) Base on balls by: Janick-2, Fairman-1, Amoroso-0 (H-G); McNerney-2, Rhoads-1, Boyle-1 (L) Winning pitcher: Janick Losing pitcher: McNerney
