Bats blistered at Butler Thursday, but Greater Latrobe couldn’t quite get the job done against Butler Area and lost 13-8 in an exhibition contest.
The Golden Tornadoes opened up scoring in the second inning when Colin Patterson hit a solo homer.
In the top of the third inning, the Wildcats tied things up at two when Vinny Amatucci drew a walk, scoring one run.
Butler Area took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning, when Madden Clement singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs, and Cooper Baxter doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.
Logan Short went deep in the fifth inning for the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe notched three runs in the seventh inning. The offensive onslaught was led by Tyler Fazekas, Owen Miele, and Max Wilson, who each had RBIs in the inning.
James Desmond got the win for Butler. He allowed five hits and three runs over four innings, striking out seven.
Bobby Fetter took the loss for Greater Latrobe. He surrendered seven runs on five hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out five.
---
(0) comments
