The 73-19 outcome of Thursday’s Ligonier Valley-Blairsville basketball game felt a little like déjà vu.
Only 24 hours earlier, Ligonier Valley and Blairsville played to a 75-17 final in boys.
The visiting team committed lots of turnovers and the mercy rule was triggered in the third quarter, just like Thursday.
The difference was the LV boys’ team won at home on Wednesday, and the Rams’ girls team lost on Thursday in what was likely to be their final trip to Blairsville in the District 6 Heritage Conference.
Ligonier Valley (0-4 conference, 1-5 overall) committed 35 turnovers, mostly against Blairsville’s “75” — or three-quarters-court — press, and the Bobcats took advantage to go on scoring runs of 23-0, 10-0 and 20-0.
Blairsville (1-2, 2-3) trailed, 2-0, in the early seconds of the game after a jump shot by sophomore Kaelyn Adams. The next time Ligonier Valley scored, Blairsville held a comfortable 23-5 lead with 6:31 remaining in the second quarter. In between, the Rams coughed up 12 possessions against the press and missed 20 shots.
“In the first half, we had open looks and we didn’t make any,” Ligonier Valley head coach Tim Gustin said. “When we did break the press, we missed the open shots, and that could have changed a lot of things.
“We had some open threes, some layups, some inside shots, (and if) we make two or three of those, we hang around a little bit more.
“I was impressed with how we kind of handled that press tonight, got across the court and got shots. I don’t want to see our shooting percentage.”
The Rams converted seven of 45 shots (.156) from the floor, but there were still possessions that ended without a shot attempt.
“When we weren’t breaking (the press), we were doing too much one-on-one,” Gustin said. “You can’t get by (Blairsville senior guard Payton) Potter by yourself. She’s long, she’s athletic, she’s played varsity for a 100-plus games now.
“You can’t just go by her. She’ll tip it, she’ll get a hand on it, she’ll do something.”
Blairsville stretched its lead during a 10-0 run in the final four minutes of the second quarter, fueled by six LV turnovers. Freshman Haley Boyd finally snapped it with a pair a free throws, but Blairsville took 21 Rams’ turnovers and a 38-9 lead into halftime.
As if any doubt of the outcome still existed, Blairsville swept it aside by opening the second half on a 20-0 run, aided by six Rams’ turnovers. Sophomore Isabel Pynos put the game into mercy rule with a three-pointer at the 5:20-mark of the third quarter.
Ligonier Valley ended a nearly nine-minute field-goal drought when Boyd hit a three-pointer with 3:05 left in the frame.
Boyd finished the game with 10 points to lead the Rams, who lost their fourth straight game and have scored just 51 points in their last three.
For Blairsville, which won its second consecutive game after starting 0-3, junior Lexi Risinger scored 12 in the third quarter on her way to a season-high 20. Sophomore Julia Potts scored 14 points, Potter 12, and freshman Abby Pynos added 10 points off the bench.
Ligonier Valley opens the West Shamokin Christmas Tournament next Friday (Dec. 27) against the host team while Blairsville takes on the host team in the North Star Tournament the same day.
LIGONIER VALLEY (19)
Jasper 0-0-0; Boyd 3-2-10; Griffin 1-0-3; Adams 1-0-2; Woods 1-0-2; Lawson 0-0-0; Crissman 0-0-0; Sheedy 0-0-0; Meyers 0-0-0; Painter 1-0-2. Totals, 7-2(4)—19
BLAIRSVILLE (73)
Risinger 7-2-20; Walbeck 4-0-9; I. Pynos 2-1-6; Potts 6-2-14; Potter 4-3-12; Artley 1-0-2; A. Pynos 5-0-10; Clawson 0-0-0; Sprague 0-0-0; McCully 0-0-0; Henry 0-0-0; Duncan 0-0-0. Totals, 29-8(13)—73
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 2 7 5 5 — 19 Blairsville 19 19 22 13 — 73
Three-point field goals: Risinger-4, I. Pynos, Walbeck, Potter; Boyd-2, Griffin
