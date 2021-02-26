Blairsville cooled off the Derry Area girls basketball team with a 62-34 victory against the Lady Trojans during an exhibition game played Thursday at Derry Area.
Derry Area entered the game with consecutive lopsided wins against Jeannette and Ligonier Valley. The Lady Trojans scored a 37-point win at Jeannette and followed it up with a 27-point home victory against Ligonier Valley in a battle between the local teams.
Blairsville, a District 6 Heritage Conference school, ended the run with a 28-point win against the Lady Trojans. Derry Area dropped to 3-10 overall.
Blairsville broke it open in the second quarter.
The Lady Bobcats held a 17-10 lead through eight minutes, but they took control of the game in the second period. Blairsville went on a 20-4 run in the second quarter to make it a 37-14 game at the break.
Blairsville outscored Derry Area, 19-11, in the third quarter to take a 56-25 lead into the fourth. Derry Area bested Blairsville by three points, 9-6, in the fourth quarter.
Lexie Risinger paced Blairsville with a game-high 24 points, while Julia Potts contributed 13 points. Tiana Moracco was the lone Derry Area player in double figures with 15 points.
Derry Area will travel to Valley 6 p.m. Friday for the Lady Trojans’ final section game of the season. Derry Area is 1-9 in section play with its lone win a 54-16 home victory against Valley on Jan. 21. Moracco scored 27 points in that game.
Derry Area will close its season, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday with an exhibition game against Saltsburg, another District 6 Heritage Conference school.
Derry Area opted not to participate in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs, which is an open tournament this season because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Derry Area coach Gene Brisbane suggested the Lady Trojans may be able to end up playing more games by not being in the playoffs than if they were, referring to the late-season exhibitions against teams like Jeannette, Ligonier Valley, Blairsville and Saltsburg.
———
BLAIRSVILLE (62)
A. Pynos 3-0-6; Artley 1-0-2; Potts 6-1-13; I. Pynos 1-0-2; Risinger 11-2-24; Kitner 2-2-6; Staats 2-0-4; Jackson 1-0-2; Foust 1-1-3. Totals, 28-6(9)—62
DERRY AREA (34)
Huber 2-0-5; Moracco 4-5-15; Doperak 2-0-4; Lewis 2-0-4; Gruska 0-0-0; Meloy 2-0-4; Bungard 1-0-2. Totals, 13-5(12)—34
Score by Quarters
Blairsville 17 20 19 6 — 62 Derry Area 10 4 11 9 — 34
Three-point field goals: Moracco-2, Huber
