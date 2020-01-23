The Blairsville girls’ basketball team defeated host Ligonier Valley, 59-25, during a District 6 Heritage Conference game played Wednesday.
Blairsville (8-6) outscored Ligonier Valley, 18-3, in the first quarter and led, 37-8, at the half after besting the Lady Rams, 19-5, in the second period. Blairsville outscored Ligonier Valley 15-5 in the third and the Lady Rams got the better of the Lady Bobcats in the final eight minutes, 12-7.
The Lady Rams (2-13) lost their second straight game on Wednesday. They snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 26-point victory against Northern Cambria last week. They also won by 22 points against Mount Pleasant on the second day of the Greensburg Salem Tipoff Tournament.
Ligonier Valley is back in action Monday (7:15 p.m.) at home against Windber Area in a non-conference game.
Haley Boyd led LV on Wednesday with 11 points while Kaelyn Adams totaled five points and five rebounds. Lizzy Crissman also pulled down seven rebounds.
Lexie Risinger scored a game-high 17 points for Blairsville, while Isabelle Pynos also ended in double figures with 14 points.
——— BLAIRSVILLE (59)
Potter 3-0-7; Artley 1-0-2; Risinger 6-3-17; A Pynos 1-1-3; I Pynos 4-6-14; Walbeck 1-3-6; Potts 3-2-9; Sprague 0-1-1. Totals, 19-16(29)—59
LIGONIER VALLEY (25)
Adams 1-2-5; Boyd 3-3-11; Griffin 2-0-5; Myers 1-1-4; Woods 0-0-0; Lawson 0-0-0. Totals, 7-6(14)—25
Score by Quarters
Blairsville 18 19 15 7 — 59 Ligonier Valley 3 5 5 12 — 25
Three-point field goals: Boyd-2, Adams, Griffin, Myers; B Risinger-2, Potter, Walbeck, Potts
