Emma Blair belted two home runs to help elevate Greater Latrobe to a 15-3 victory over Albert Gallatin in a Class 5A, Section 2 contest Wednesday.
The Wildcats got their first win of the season soundly knocking off the Colonials.
“We started off a little slow,” Bob Kovalcin. “We got a couple runs, but we needed a win. We needed to get back to normal. Our pitching has been a little off the last couple of games that we lost. We needed to put a nice game together.”
It was a slow start for the Wildcats as they gave up two runs in the first inning to the Colonials. But Greater Latrobe would get those runs, plus a couple more back in the bottom of the first.
The Wildcats’ Sydnee Degram would lay down a bunt to get on first base. Degram would advance to second base via Lauren Weatherton getting walked. With runners on first and second base, Kayla Williams hit a single up the middle to advance the runners to second and third base.
Jenna Tallman was the next at bat for the Wildcats. She would take the ball long to center-right field as the ball hit off the top of the fence and back into play, the runners tagged and three runs scored.
Greater Latrobe’s other first-inning run would come on a sacrifice fly from Emma Blair, who took the ball deep to left field allowing Brynna King to score putting the Wildcats up 4-2.
After a scoreless second inning by both teams, it would be Greater Latrobe that would strike next in the bottom of the third inning, posting two more runs.
Wildcat pitcher Josie Straigis would single to get on base. Brynna King would be her substitute runner. King would steal immediately steal second base getting into scoring position, with Emma Blair at bat.
Blair would go long on her next pitch taking the ball over the fence in the gap between left and center field for a two-run homer, putting the Wildcats up 6-2.
Albert Gallatin would add its last run in the top of the fourth inning.
The Wildcats would add another run in the bottom of the inning, on an RBI single from Alanna Thiel, making the score 7-3.
In the bottom of the fifth, Blair would strike again with her second two-run home run of the game. Blair went nearly to the same spot as her previous homer, putting Greater Latrobe up 9-3.
The Wildcats would invoke the 10-run rule in the sixth inning after scoring six more runs as the Colonials’ pitching collapsed.
Josie Straigis earned the win for the Wildcats.
“We had an error early, that is not what I want,” Kovalcin said. “The bats have always been, so that is not a problem; it is the other stuff that I want to deal with; pitching and defense. (Our pitching) was not bad today. We are on a learning curve with that. They pitched last year, nobody expected anything of them and they did well. Now that everybody is looking for them, now they just have to change it up a bit. They just have to bond on how they are going to attack the hitters.”
Greater Latrobe will next face Gateway on Friday, depending on the weather the game will either be played at Gateway or, if raining, at Latrobe.
Albert Gallatin 3 Gr. Latrobe 15 (6 inn.) ab r h ab r h Hershberger 3 1 0 Degram 4 1 3 Hlatky 3 0 1 Weatherton 2 1 0 Metts 3 0 1 Williams 2 1 1 Metts 2 0 1 Thiel 1 1 0 Walls 3 0 0 Tallman 3 1 2 Sharpnack 3 0 0 Straigis 3 0 2 Wallace 3 0 0 Watson 3 2 1 Myers 2 0 0 Blair 4 3 2 Detrick 1 0 0 Burd 4 1 0 Chipps 3 0 2 Kraynick 3 1 2 Myers 0 1 0 Zufall 1 0 1
Totals 26 3 5 Totals 30 15 14AG 200 100 x — 351Gr. Latrobe 402 126 x — 15143 Doubles: AG: Metts. GL: Tallman-2; Degram. Triples: GL: Zufall. Home runs: GL: Blair-2.
Strikeouts by: AG: Ashley Metts-1. GL: Straigis-8
