The top talent of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League was on display Friday night during the league’s all-star game at Rosa-Oglietti Park, as Black scattered eight extra base hits and picked up a 12-5 win against Orange.
Black chalked up six runs in the bottom of the first inning and led 7-0 after two complete. Orange chipped away, cutting the deficit to five runs in the fifth, 8-3, but Black scored four of the game’s final six runs.
Black produced 12 runs on 13 hits, while Orange managed five runs on seven.
Peyton Chismar led Black and all batters with three hits, including two doubles. Quardarius Davis and Jacob Cramer each doubled twice, while Eli Boring had two hits, including a two-bagger. Dom Zilli doubled, while Ben Stratton, Jack Jeffrey and Cason Long each singled.
Dom Cararini and Adam Moreland each doubled to guide Orange at the plate. Isaiah Mitchell, Cooper Basciano, Jack Dixon, Ahmad Ward and Hayden Smolleck each singled.
Chismar picked up the mound win, throwing three walks. Moreland suffered the loss, with two walks.
F.O. Eagles captured the L-DATL championship and regular season title. St. Joe’s Club finished runner up, falling 11-2 in Game 3 of the best-of-three championship series against F.O. Eagles.
Orange Black ab r h ab r h
Nipr-Smth 3 0 0 Amatcci 3 1 0 Mitchell 2 1 1 Davis 3 2 2 Cararini 2 2 1 Cramer 3 2 2 Fazekas 1 0 0 Bush 0 2 0 Morelnd 2 1 1 Chismar 3 2 3 Bascino 3 0 1 Calabrce 2 0 0 Frye 1 0 0 Lloyd 3 0 0 Porterfld 2 0 0 Strattn 3 1 1 Dixon 2 1 1 Zilli 3 0 1 Lemon 3 0 0 Frank 3 0 0 Naggy 2 0 0 Boring 2 2 2 Ward 3 0 1 Jeffery 3 0 1 Papuga 1 0 0 Baughmn 3 0 0 Smollck 3 0 1 Laughln 1 0 0 Long 2 0 1
Totals 30 5 7 Totals 37 12 13Orange 000 210 200 — 5 7 4Black 610 101 30x — 12 13 1 Doubles: Cararini, Moreland (O); Davis-2, Cramer-2, Chismar-2, Zilli, Boring (B) Strikeouts by: Chismar-0 (B); Moreland-0 (O) Base on balls by: Chismar-3 (B); Moreland-2 (O) Winning pitcher: Peyton Chismar Losing pitcher: Adam Moreland
