Chelsea Bisi’s two-run single lifted the Penn State University softball team to its first win of the season.
The former Derry Area standout went 2-for-3, including the game-winning hit in extra innings. Penn State (1-15) topped Nebraska, 7-5, in eight innings.
As a freshman, Bisi was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team after leading the team with 37 RBI. She also hit 13 home runs — tied for most on the team. Now a junior, Bisi rebounded from an injury during her sophomore year and she’s 2-for-9 in four starts this season.
Former Greater Latrobe and Ohio State University standout Luke Pletcher missed out on qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the Last Chance Olympic Trials Qualifier in Fort Worth, Texas over the weekend.
Pletcher, competing with the Pitt wrestling club, was the No. 4-seed at 65 kilograms, winning the first- and second-round bouts by 10-0 technical falls. However, he fell to Matt Kolodzik in the quarterfinals and again in the consolations.
Pletcher, a four-time NCAA qualifier and three-time All-American, earned his first Big Ten championship as a senior after reaching the finals as a sophomore and junior. He finished his senior season with a 26-1 record and leaves Ohio State with a 108-21 career mark.
In track and field, former Greater Latrobe standout Zakh Williams was one of Seton Hill’s 12 first-place finishers at the Lock Haven University Elliston Early Bird on Saturday. He captured the 200 in 22.67, while Joseph Piper, also formerly of Greater Latrobe, finished in second at 22.68. Williams was also third in the 400 (50.55), and Piper was third in the 100 (11.03).
Former Ligonier Valley standout Olivia Miller was sidelined for Carlow University because of a minor injury during the second day of the Murray State University Margaret Simmons Invite. She sat in fifth-place in the heptathlon after Friday, breaking her previous 1.63-meter record in high jump she set on March 20 with a leap of 1.67 meters in the event, meeting the NAIA “A” qualifying height for nationals. She also beat her school record in shot put with a throw of 9.60 meters.
However, Miller did not compete in the second day of the heptathlon on Saturday.
In baseball, former GL standout Zach Kokoska picked up another home run for Kansas State. He went 2-for-4 — including his 9th homer of the season — in an 8-2 loss against Oklahoma State on Sunday.
