While talking to my brother, Bob, recently, he told me that he puts bird feed out all year because he loves to watch them come in and dine.” There are seeds for all birds in general,” he said, “sunflower seeds for other birds and even suet to attract woodpeckers.”
When I awake each morning, I automatically look out my window to see if my fine-feathered friend has perched itself on the telephone line that runs past my window. I have concluded that what I am looking at is a Black-capped Chickadee. If I wait long enough, its mate will join it and then I will see two birds of a feather.
My mother used to listen to bird songs from records and then go afield and try to locate what bird was making the sounds that she heard.
There are close to 450 species that have been documented in Pennsylvania going back to the colonial days, so states the website greennature.com. Of that amount, 300 are considered regulars or species one may see every day. Some of these birds prefer to live in the forest. The Chestnut-sided Warbler is one representative that makes its home in the woods. It likes the hardwood forests along the state’s north boundary.
Our official bird, the Ruffed Grouse, has mottled gray, brown and black plumage. While hiking on a mountain some time ago, one scared me as it flew from its hiding place next to a stump. I can still feel my heart racing.
Pennsylvania also has a list of birds on the endangered species list. It includes the American Bittern, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Black Tern, Blackpoll Warbler, Common Tern, Dickcissel, Great Egret, King Rail, Least Bittern, Loggerhead Shrike, Piping Plover, Sedge Wren, Short-eared owl, Upland Sandpiper, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, and the Yellow-crowned Night-Heron.
Ten top-feeder birds live between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. According to the Audubon Society, the following birds are the ones that are most prevalent in Latrobe and other residences throughout the state: the Northern Cardinal, the Mourning Dove, the Dark-eyed Junco, the Downy Woodpecker the American Goldfinch, the Blue Jay, the Black-capped Chickadee, the House Finch, the Tufted Titmouse, the White-breasted Nuthatch, the American Crow, the European Starling, the Red-bellied Woodpecker, and the Carolina Wren.
If one is looking for a hobby and don’t want to spend much cash, birding may be up one’s alley. One can watch birds through home windows or from one’s car as well. One may be listening or watching for them on a hike or anytime one is going for a walk either in one’s backyard or in the neighborhood. It is a fun pastime. Anytime when venturing outdoors, take along a tablet to use for daily record keeping.
Is one interested in attracting birds? “Fill up the bird feeders! stated Sharon Stiteler, author of “1,001 Secrets Every Birder Know.” One of her suggestions was to install bird baths in one’s backyard so the birds can bathe and drink. She also said, “When filling the bird feeder, do with black oil sunflower seeds. “It is a good overall choice.”
Invest in a bird book. It can be very helpful for identifying birds. Also, consider buying a pair of binoculars. “You can get optics in the $100 to $200 range,” said Stiteler. “Look for a pair with a good lifetime waterproof warranty, and make sure they aren’t too heavy for you. To check for brightness and clarity, point the binoculars at the darkest corner of the store and gaze through them. This will ensure that the binoculars are powerful to capture all bird movements.
She also added, “Connect with local birders. They are happy to share information. Every state has a birding club. Begin you watch first thing in the early morning. Birds are most active when the sun comes up. Avoid noon. That is when the birds are less active.”
Now, go out and enjoy the outdoors.
