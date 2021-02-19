A big weekend for local Class 2A wrestlers starts today.
Derry Area will feature four wrestlers, Ligonier Valley is sending three and six will participate from Mount Pleasant Area during the WPIAL Class 2A, Section 3 Championships, which take place at Canon-McMillan High School.
Semifinals, consolation and championship finals begin 3 p.m. today and the top two from each section will advance to the WPIAL Class 2A Championships. The WPIAL Class 2A Championships will take place the following day on Saturday, also at Canon-McMillan High School where the top three wrestlers advance to the Class 2A Southwest Regional Tournament at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Ty Cymmerman, a three-time section and WPIAL champion, leads the way at 145 pounds for Derry Area. He has an opportunity to surpass 150 career wins this weekend. Cymmerman placed fourth in the state as a sophomore and sixth in Class 2A last season.
Xavier Merlin won the sub-section at 120 pounds earlier this week, while Charles Banks (126) and Dylan Klim (106) are also set to compete this weekend for the Trojans.
Ryan Harbert and Khorter Drury lead Ligonier Valley at 138 and 152 pounds, respectively after a pair of first-place finishes in the sub-section. Abe Mundorff was runner-up in the sub-section at 160 pounds and he will also compete this weekend for the Rams.
Mount Pleasant Area competitors this weekend feature Joseph Longhi (106), Greg Shaulis (126), Jamison Poklembo (132), Noah Gnibus (172), Dayton Pitzer (215) and Ian Fasano at 285 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.