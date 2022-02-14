Seven seniors put points on the scoreboard for Ligonier Valley on senior night as the host Rams defeated Apollo-Ridge 72-48 for Class 3A, Section 3 victory Friday.
It was a tightly-contested first quarter; one that saw Apollo-Ridge taking a 15-13 lead in the second quarter.
The second quarter would be as fiercely fought as the Vikings took a 29-28 lead heading into halftime, including half-court buzzer beater by Jude Grzywinski. It would be the third quarter that provided the difference for the Rams as they put up 25 points to go up 53-37 by the close of the quarter. The offensive continued to click for Ligonier Valley in the fourth quarter as it added 19 points to push its lead and solidify its win.
Matthew Marinchak led the Rams with 23 points and six assists. Teammates Jaicob Hollick had 18 points eight rebounds with 5 steals. while Dylan Rhoades 15 points and six rebounds. Theseniors who also scored put points on the scoreboard were Conner Little (1), Connor Tunstall (2), Joey Kondisko(4) and Jude Grzywinski (4).
Gage Johnstown lead all scorers for Apollo-Ridge with 25 points, while Gavin McCall had 10 points.
Ligonier Valley next awaits WPIAL playoff pairings on today to see who they play next.
---
Ligonier Valley (72) Matthew Marinchak 10-0-23; Jaicob Hollick 6-3-18; Jude Grzywinski 1-1-4; Joey Kindisko 2-0-4; Connor Tunstall 1-0-2; Dylan Rhoades 6-0-15; Haden Sierocky 0-1-1; Conner Little 0-1-1 John Jablunovsky 2-0-4. Totals, 28-6(10)—72
Apollo-Ridge (48) Karter Schrock 2-0-4 Gage Johnston 9-2-25 Jake Mull 2-1-6; Gavin McCall 5-0-10; Bradey Schrock 1-0-3. Totals, 19-3(6)—48
Score by Quarters Lig. Valley 13 15 25 19 — 72 Apollo-Ridge 15 14 8 11 — 48 Three-point field goals: LV: Marinchak, Rhoades, Hollick-3, Grzywinski-1. AR:Johnston-5, Mull, B. Schrock-1.
