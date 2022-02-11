Greater Latrobe and Shaler exchanged goals for the first two periods, before the Icecats broke open the game in the third for a 4-2 AA win.
Peyton Myers scored an even strength goal at the 6:39 mark in the first period with assists by Nik Manolakos and Jason Markowsky to get Greater Latrobe (9-9) on the scoreboard first.
Shaler (7-8) would knot the score at 1-1 at the 11:04 mark on a goal by Darius Malecki.
In the second period, Jd Robinson scored on a power play with an assist by Fletcher Harvey at 13:43 to put the Icecats up 2-1.
Shaler evened the scored at 14:38 on goal by Logan Thom, with an assist by Luca Wallander.
In the third period, Nate Huczko would score the eventual game-winner at 7:03 with assists by Jacob Hannah and Fletcher Harvey.
Harvey would seal the win for Greater Latrobe with a goal at 15:26 with an assist by Peyton Myers.
Icecat’s goalie Vinie Amatucci stopped 21 of 23 shots on goal for the night. Amatucci finished with a save percentage of .913.
Greater Latrobe out shot Shaler on the evening 33-22.
The Icecats will next host Penn-Trafford at the Kirk S. Nevin Arena on Feb. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.