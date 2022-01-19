Big second quarter lifts Kiski past Wildcats

A big second quarter Tuesday helped host Kiski Area surge past Greater Latrobe, 77-51, in a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 3 boys’ basketball contest.
The loss — the team’s third straight — drops the Wildcats to 1-5 in section play and 3-9 overall. GL is the only team in Section 3 with fewer than two section victories.
Kiski Area (3-2 section, 11-3 overall) led 15-10 after one quarter, but broke the contest wide open in the next frame, outscoring the Wildcats 27-12 in the second to take a 20-point, 42-22, halftime advantage.
Six players scored in the second quarter alone for Kiski Area.
GL cut into the deficit by holding a 19-16 edge in the third, but Kiski Area countered with a 19-10 run in the fourth.
Landon Butler again paced the Wildcats offensively, finishing with 21 points, including a 7 for 8 performance at the free throw line. Chase Sickenberger added eight points for GL and Tyler Mondock chipped in six.
The Wildcats also went 12 of 16 from the charity stripe for the contest.
Kiski Area’s Ishiah Gonzalez led all scorers with 22 points. He scored a combined 12 points in the second and third quarters.
Kiski Area also got 16 points from James Person, along with nine apiece from Lebryn Smith and Logan Johnson.
In all, nine Kiski Area players found the basket on Tuesday.
Greater Latrobe looks to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts section foe Woodland Hills.
