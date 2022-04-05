A big scoring second inning helped to elevate host Derry Area baseball to a Class AAA, Section 3 win over Valley on Monday.
The Trojans had seven runs in the second inning; they added another three in the fourth and another run in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule as they defeated the Vikings 11-1.
“It is nice to get the first section win,” Derry Area head coach John Flickinger. “Last year, we lost our first two and then won eight in a row. So, I reminded the guys that we will enjoy this one tonight, but we have to go to (Valley) tomorrow and they are an unhappy team right now. Every game is a different game.”
After a scoreless inning and a half, the Derry offense came alive in the bottom of the second.
Brayden Minckinac scored from third base marking the first run for Derry on a fielder’s choice.
Lucas Ray would move to third base and on a bunt by Antonio Hauser down the third-base line, he would score Derry’s second run of the inning.
Later in the second inning, with Jonathan Hugus and Hauser on base, Nick Thomas hit a pop-up to right field that was lost in the sun to Valley’s fielder, as the ball dropped into the field, Hugus and Hauser scored making it 5-0.
Derry would add two more runs before the end of the inning, bringing the score to 7-0.
“We do what we do here at Derry, we played small ball,” Flickinger said.
“We put down some bunts; we put pressure on the defense. When you put pressure on the defense, it is a lot of times going to lead to big innings. And (the second inning) was the big inning for us. They booted the ball around; we put pressure on them. We kept the ball out of the air. We put it on the ground with a couple of bunts in there. It kind of took the wind out of their sails.”
Valley would post one run in the third inning, before Derry Area pitcher Ryan Hood took control of the game. Hood pitched all five innings, allowing only one run, three hits, 11 strikeouts and one walk.
“It is nice to also have such a nice pitching performance from Ryan Hood. With him out there on the mound, it gives you the luxury of knowing that if you build a lead for him, he is probably going to hold it,” Flickinger said. “He has been coming back from some off-season surgery, this is the most he has thrown this year. He limited his pitches and he wanted to stay out there. He was on a pitch count. He was going to come out after the fifth inning, but we didn’t need anybody else because of the 10-run rule.”
Ray would score on a wild pitch from third in the bottom of the fifth, invoking the 10-run rule and wrapping up the game with the score 11-1.
“When you are in section games, you trying to play for that 10-run
rule, because pitching is such a big thing,” Flickinger said. “When you are playing teams back-to-back, you need as many arms as you can. If you can win by a 10-run rule, it is not rubbing it in. It is really playing smart.”
Derry Area travels to Valley today with a start time of 4 p.m.
––––––
Valley 1 Derry 11 (Five innings) ab r h ab r h Aftanas 3 1 1 Hauser 1 2 1 Kelley 2 0 0 Mickinac 3 0 1 Schrock 1 0 1 Hood 2 0 1 Danko 2 0 0 Thomas 3 1 1 Caprino 2 0 1 Cymmerman 3 0 1 Beighley 3 1 1 Ray 2 2 1 Fridley 3 1 1 Hugus 2 1 1 Totals 18 1 3 Totals 22 11 9 Derry 070 31x x - 1190 Valley 001 00x x - 132
Doubles: V: Aftanas.
Strikeouts by: V: Aftanas-5. DA: Hood-11
Winning pitcher: Ryan Hood
Losing pitcher: Aftanas
