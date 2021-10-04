The St. Vincent College football team scored 35 second-half points, capped with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs from Billy Beck, to defeat Case Western Reserve 42-40 in a wild, back-and-forth battle on Homecoming.
The win boosts the Bearcats’ record to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, while Case Western Reserve falls to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in league play.
After the Bearcats scored 21 fourth quarter points to take a 42-33 lead with less than two minutes left, Case countered with a touchdown to pull to within two with 20 seconds left. Saint Vincent sealed the victory when Jeffrey Downs II recovered the onside kick to set off a celebration at Chuck Noll Field.
Beck ran for a season-high 88 yards on 11 carries, while turning in the second two-touchdown performance of his young career. St. Vincent quarterback Brady Walker completed 17 of 28 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns, with Molayo Irefin making eight grabs for 85 yards and Phil Harding four for 77.
Reigning PAC Rookie of the Week Joanes Polynice put together another solid effort to pace the Bearcat defense, tallying 12 tackles while scoring on a 35-yard interception return. It was one of three interceptions for the SVC defense, with Jaden Pratt and Cody Savage-Hicks also tallying picks. Pratt added 11 tackles.
It was a tale of two halves for the SVC offense. SVC was out-gained 235-88 over the game’s first 30 minutes, but the Bearcats scored five touchdowns and amassed 298 yards of total offense in the second half.
The visitors took the opening kickoff and embarked on a 12-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run from Antonio Orsini to make it 7-0 with 9:29 left.
After a three-and-out by the Bearcat offense, Case threatened again on its subsequent drive, advancing inside the SVC 30, but a Savage-Hicks interception on the SVC 7-yardline temporarily halted any further damage.
SVC was unable to cash in on the turnover, as four plays later. Case blocked a Bearcat punt in the end zone, which was recovered in the end zone by Nate Cikalo, as the Spartans took a 14-0 lead with 1:10 left in the quarter.
Case threatened again in the second quarter, using a 49-yard pass from Drew Saxton to Colt Morgan and an 11-yard run by Orsini to set up first-and-goal on the 6-yardline. The Bearcat defense then came through with another turnover, as Pratt picked off a pass in the end zone for his first career interception.
SVC grabbed momentum heading into halftime. Irefin’s 32-yard punt return gave SVC the ball on the Case 47, before he hauled in a pair of passes, covering 41 yards, to set up first-and-goal on the Case 7. Walker then flipped a pass to Antonio Zambrano, who raced in for the 7-yard touchdown to put SVC on the board.
The Bearcats kept the momentum after the intermission. Julian Howard ran three times for 52 yards to open the half and move the ball inside the Case 25. Thenn Walker hooked up with Harding on back-to-back passes, including an 11-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14 with 11:30 left in the quarter.
Just two plays after Harding’s touchdown, the SVC defense came up big again. Polynice stepped in front of a pass and returned the interception 35 yards for the pick six to give SVC its first lead of the afternoon, 21-14, with 9:58 left in the third quarter.
Case countered with an 11-play, 69-yard drive capped off with a 3-yard Orsini touchdown run to tie the game at 21 with 3:25 remaining in the quarter.
The Bearcats ended the third quarter on a high note. A 34-yard Kaelib McElroy reception followed by an 11-yard pass to Irefin moved the ball inside the Case 40, before Beck ended the quarter with runs of seven and 14 yards to set up first-and-goal on the Case 8-yard line. On the second play of the fourth quarter, Howard rumbled in from five yards out to give the Bearcats a 28-21 lead.
The Spartans again answered back, with a 73-yard touchdown pass from Saxton to Lucas DeCaro, but the extra point went wide right, and the Bearcats held on to the 28-27 lead.
The Bearcats added to its one-point lead. Two plays after DeCaro’s touchdown, Walker connected with Harding for a 43-yard pass, moving the ball to the Case 30. After an 11-yard scramble by Walker, the quarterback hooked up with Mount Pleasant Area graduate Keith Kalp for a 10-yard gain to set up first-and-goal from the 4. Beck then scored his first touchdown, pushing SVC’s lead to 35-27 with 9:40 to play.
The Spartans converted a pair of fourth downs on their next possession before they closed out a 12-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Sean Michael James, making it 35-33. Case went for the two-point conversion, but SVC’s Nathan Sullivan picked off the pass in the end zone to preserve the SVC lead with 5:07 left.
On the next drive, Walker hooked up with Irefin on third down for a 16-yard gain with a little more than three minutes to play. Beck later delivered the dagger with a 48-yard touchdown to give SVC a 42-33 lead with 1:58 to play.
Case quickly used nine passes to cover 70 yards and pull within two points, 42-40, on a Saxton touchdown pass to Orsini. The Spartans tried a last-gasp onside kick, but Downs recovered for SVC and sealed the win.
Saxton completed 40 of 64 passes for 462 yards for the Spartans. McCoy grabbed 15 receptions for 195 yards and DeCaro seven for 119 yards. Orsini ran for 22 yards and two scored, while making five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Kaden Tong and D.J. Wolf each had six tackles for Case, with two of Tong’s coming behind the line of scrimmage.
SVC is back in action, 2 p.m. Saturday at Washington & Jefferson.
St. Vincent 42 Case Western 40
CW SV
