It’s not a question of if, but when.
John Berger pretty much knows it’s coming. At least that’s what he likes to think.
“They made me wait a little longer today,” the Ligonier Valley head boys’ basketball coach said of his Rams. “But I like to think that.”
“It” is one of those runs that Ligonier Valley usually goes on once or twice during a game.
Well, there were two of them in Monday night’s District 6 Heritage Conference semifinal-round playoff game against Penns Manor Area.
And the Rams needed both of them.
The first one was 15-2 to end the first half that put Ligonier Valley up by 15.
The second was 20-0 in the fourth quarter, after Penns Manor Area got to within five.
Do the math. Together, that’s 35-2...against a playoff team.
With sophomore guard Matthew Marinchak getting half of his game-high 28 points in the period, including 13 during that six-minute stretch, the Rams were finally able to put away pesky Penns Manor Area, 73-53, to advance to the conference championship game for the fourth year in a row.
“Wow, we get him for two more years,” Berger said of Marinchak. “He’s capable of doing everything his brother does.
“He’s a streaky player. When he gets on, he lights it up.”
Of his total, 12 came on three-pointers, of which LV had nine. Senior guard Michael Marinchak was next with 20 points — he now has 1,619 for his career, second most in school history behind Marrek Paola (1,912) — and a pair of treys, and filled up the stat sheet with six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Now, the Rams will play for their third straight conference title, having won it the last two times after finishing second the previous year. And it’ll be an all-South Division matchup when first-place Ligonier Valley (20-2) faces runner-up Homer-Center (14-6) in Friday’s (8 p.m.) championship game at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“That was a great high school basketball game, with the student sections and everything,” Berger expressed. “I told their coach (Andrew Lansberry) that it was just like a championship game.”
Yeah, maybe a little too close for comfort, as far as Berger and the Rams are concerned. And even though it was a 20-point game, it felt nothing like before when the Rams won by 24 (77-53) at Penns Manor Area in a crossover game nearly two months ago to open conference play.
“I was worried sick about this game.” Berger remarked.
That’s because the Comets (11-10), who finished in second place in the conference’s North Division behind West Shamokin, didn’t have Garrett Grimaldi, a 6-foot-4 and 205-pound forward, the first time. And LV had it’s hands full — particularly early on — with Grimaldi, who wound up with 14 points.
But the difference in the fourth quarter wasn’t only that big run for the Rams. Late in the third, they switched their defense — from a 1-3-1 and then 3-2 — to a 2-3 zone, and Grimaldi had just one field goal after that.
“They wanted to go to man,” Berger said of the players, “and I just wasn’t comfortable doing it. “And I hate playing a 2-3.
“But it worked. I just don’t like the 2-3, but tonight, we needed to do it, and it worked.”
It was 23-21 when Berger called a timeout at the 4:49-mark of the second quarter. Ligonier Valley then scored five straight, including a three from senior forward Kyle Silk — who had 13 points in his next-to-last game and final one at home — and, after a basket by PMA guard Kevin Baum, closed out the first half with the final 10 points on threes from Matthew Marinchak and senior guard Jaxon Ludwig from the right corner, a Michael Marinchak steal and layup, and a stick-back by Silk to make it 38-23 at the break.
And the start of the third quarter was not at all what Berger expected. It began with a charging call against LV’s Silk, who was then whistled for a technical foul when, after stumbling to the floor and landing on a Penns Manor Area defender, it appeared he was doing nothing more than trying to get up.
“The official said he shoved him back down,” Berger said. “It is what it is.
“I didn’t argue it. There’s nothing I can say.”
Guard Dimitri Lieb made one of the two free throws, and the Comets also reeled off the subsequent 10 points with six on treys by guard Max Hill. Just like that, PMA was back in the game at 38-34.
“I thought just the opposite would happen in the third quarter. That’s when we’ve really gone on runs this season...in the third quarter,” Berger noted.
However, junior forward Isaac Neidbalson and Matthew Marinchak — on one of his threes — accounted for the next five as the Rams regained a nine-point lead at 43-34 midway through frame. But the Comets pulled within three, 45-42, on a Grimaldi bucket and got an immediate timeout with 1:49 left in the third.
But the final seven points of the period belonged to Ligonier Valley on a old-school three-point play and driving layup from Matthew Marinchak, and an offensive rebound and basket by Neidbalson, and the advantage was back up to double-digits at 52-42. It was also then that the Rams went to a 2-3 zone, and PMA’s Grimaldi was held to one field goal after that.
“Once we did that, I felt we had someone in front of him and behind him, depending on what side the ball was on,” Berger explained. “It was harder for them to get the ball to him. The guys did a nice job with that.”
The Comets did net the first five points of the fourth quarter to get within that margin. But it was literally all LV for the next six minutes as the Rams busted it open with those 20 straight points. It wasn’t until there were only 58 seconds left when Penns Manor Area scored again, and — by that time — it was 72-47.
“Yeah, the start of the third quarter scared me,” Berger allowed. “Then again, we got on that run there in the fourth quarter. Once these guys get going, they’re fun to watch.”
That was the case at the end of the first half, too. Ligonier Valley led by four after one quarter (15-11) and, following six straight points by the Comets to begin the second, went back ahead, 23-19, with an 8-2 spurt, keyed by a pair of threes by Michael Marinchak, and the Rams then had that run to conclude the first half.
To go with his 28 points, Matthew Marinchak grabbed six rebounds. Silk has 13 and seven, respectively, and Neidbalson supplied another nine points and eight boards.
Three players were in double figures in scoring for PMA, as well. Along with Grimaldi’s 14, Baum had 11, and Hill 10.
So, it’s on to the conference championship game — again — Friday at IUP’s Kovalchick Conference and Athletic Complex against a Homer-Center team that LV beat by 29 and 21 during the regular season (82-53 and 81-60). And for Berger, even though this will only be his second trip there, it doesn’t get old.
“Last year was the first that I was a part of that,” he indicated. “I never played or coached in a setting like that until last year.
“If it isn’t sold out, it’s close. And you get to play on a full-size floor.
“It’s just awesome. I’m going to miss the Heritage Conference,” Berger added, referring to the school district’s athletic program moving back into the WPIAL, starting next year, after being in District 6 since 1969-70.
“I think it’s a class act...how they started this. I’m going to miss it, because that’s always one of our goals...to make it back there (KCAC).
“For awhile tonight, I was wondering if we were going to make it back. I was worried.”
In the other semifinal, Homer-Center handed North Division winner West Shamokin only its third loss of the season, 48-43.
District 6 Heritage Conference Championships Boys Semifinals PENNS MANOR AREA (53)
Baum 5-1-11; Lieb 2-1-6; M. Hill 3-1-10; Ga. Grimaldi 7-0-14; Hays 3-0-6; A. Hill 0-0-0; Koches 2-0-6; Chiodini 0-0-0; Gr. Grimaldi 0-0-0. Totals, 22-3(7)—53
LIGONIER VALLEY (73)
Mi. Marinchak 7-4-20; Ma. Marinchak 9-6-28; Silk 5-1-13; Ludwig 1-0-3; Neidbalson 4-1-9; Mills 0-0-0; Hollick 0-0-0; Seftas 0-0-0; Smykal 0-0-0. Totals, 26-12(17)—73
Score by Quarters
Penns Manor Area 11 12 19 11 — 53 Ligonier Valley 15 23 14 21 — 73
Three-point field goals: Ma. Marinchak-4, Mi. Marinchak-2, Silk-2, Ludwig; Hill-3, Koches-2, Lieb
