Coming into Friday night, Greater Latrobe and Woodland Hills found themselves on opposite ends of the WPIAL Class 5A, Section 3 standings — one in first place and the other in last.
But the end result didn’t go along with the standings, as the Wildcats scored a huge upset win at home, 77-65.
After a nip-and-tuck opening half — the largest lead was just six points by the Wildcats and the teams were tied at 35 by intermission — the hosts took control to start the third.
Greater Latrobe (2-5 in section, 4-9 overall) outscored the Wolverines, 26-10, in the decisive third quarter. The Wildcats ended the quarter on an 18-6 run.
Wetzel said he believes his guys picked up the pace after the half because they wanted to upset the top team in the section.
“I just think at that point you are playing the number one team in the section, so you understand whatever it took to play even with them at halftime, you better double your effort in the second half,” he said. “I just thought the guys brought it up a notch and left it out on the floor.”
Greater Latrobe was strong on the boards in Friday’s win, especially in the second half, Wetzel said. The Wildcats outrebounded the Wolverines, 27-25.
“I thought the rebounding was probably the best rebounding we’ve had as a team all year,” he said. “I thought the team rebounded and I think that was the difference in the second half. Had we not rebounded, we would have found ourselves in a world of hurt because that is probably the best rebounding team in the conference.”
The Wildcats’ defense played a big role as well. Greater Latrobe’s full court pressure throughout the game played in hand in 25 Woodland Hills turnovers.
“I thought the pressure was good,” Wetzel said. “I thought early on we were getting caught on the guy’s hip which gave (Woodland Hills) lanes to the basket. I thought it was somewhere around the second quarter that we cut those lanes off, and we turned and boxed out for the most part.”
Greater Latrobe got key contributions from everyone who entered the game and Wetzel was pleased to see that. The Wildcats had 16 points come from their bench.
“I just thought everyone that got in there really gave us something,” he said. “We had a nice flow and nice rhythm. Our goal was to cause relentless pressure and we understand that they have terrific players, and they are going to score sometimes. Hopefully these guys understand that the relentless type of effort can lead to very good things. I think tonight they are enjoying (the win) and they should be.”
Greater Latrobe’s two most experienced players in Landon Butler and Chase Sickenberger led the charge for the Wildcats. Butler had 31 points, three rebounds and three blocks. Sickenberger added 16 points and seven rebounds.
“We have the two experienced guys and they have got to give us those types of games like they played tonight,” Wetzel said. “The one thing I would like to see is not just points and rebounds, but tonight they had blocks and deflections and that is the on-court leadership that we need from them. When the experience leads, the young guys follow.”
Tyler Mondock joined Butler and Sickenberger in double figures with 11 points and four rebounds.
“Tyler was very beneficial in that third quarter,” Wetzel said. “I thought he kind of loosened up and pinned his ears back and went after it.”
Wetzel credited the crowd and the atmosphere in the gym for the role it played in the upset victory.
“It was nice to see the crowd appreciate what these guys are doing,” he said. “It’s difficult when we have the lack of experience. It’s one thing to talk about what it means to climb up that mountain and how hard it is, but every once in a while, you keep climbing up that hill. I think tonight was a great step for us.”
Woodland Hills (4-2 section, 7-8 overall) attempted to make a late push in the fourth quarter to cut into the Greater Latrobe lead, but the Wildcats’ pressure was too much.
Despite being outscored 20-16 in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats forced six Wolverine turnovers in the quarter, many of which led to easy layups for Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe continues section play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Penn Hills.
WOODLAND HILLS (65)
Jenkins 6-0-13; Robinson 0-4-4; Pinkney 5-0-10; Williams 3-4-10; McMillain 3-0-8; Brown 2-0-4; Wells 0-1-1; Jones 2-1-5; Pryor 3-0-6; Cobbs 2-0-4. Totals, 26-10(18)—65
GREATER LATROBE (77) M. Butler 2-0-4; L. Butler 12-5-31; Sickenberger 6-4-16; Wetzel 4-0-8; Mondock 3-5-11; Marucco 1-1-3; Tatsch 1-2-4; Davis 0-0-0. Totals, 29-17(23)—77
