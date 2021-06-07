Derry Legion used a seven-run fourth inning to help surge past West Hempfield, 12-1, and pick up its first victory in American Legion District 31 play on Thursday at Derry Area High School.
Ryan Bushey, Austin Siko, Elijah Penich, Brayde Furman and Cole Townsend each drove in runs during the big inning. Penich, who finished 3-for-3 with four RBI, had a run-scoring single in the third and a run-scoring double in the fourth.
Before Derry broke things open in the third and fourth — scoring a combined 11 runs in the two frames — they had briefly trailed. West Hempfield opened the scoring with a run in the first, but Derry managed to tie the game in the bottom of the second on Logan Foust’s first-pitch RBI single.
In the third, Penich ripped a two-run single for Derry while Andrew Baker and Matt McDowell each added RBI hits, the latter a double.
Derry finished with 12 hits. Aside from Penich’s big day, Baker, Siko and Townsend each tallied multi-hit games. McDowell also scored three runs and drew a pair of walks.
Baker earned the pitching win, striking out eight and walking one. Derry limited West Hempfield to just three hits.
Starter Anthony Telzolinol took the loss for West Hempfield. He went four innings, allowing 12 runs on 12 hits.
Derry improved to 1-2 overall and in league play this season. The Eagles lost their first two games by a combined 18-0 margin before Thursday’s breakout win.
West Hempfield (0-3) and Mount Pleasant (0-4) are the only winless teams left in District 31. Yough (4-0), Bushy Run (3-0) and Unity Township (2-0) are currently undefeated.
Derry is back in action at 6 p.m. today when it hosts Murrysville at Derry Area High School. The Eagles are also scheduled to play at Mount Pleasant at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Murrysville again back at Derry at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
———
W. Hempfield Derry ab r h ab r h
Sebek 3 1 1 Bushey 3 1 0 Rosnick 2 0 1 Skirboll 3 1 1 Hollani 2 0 0 Siko 3 1 2 Telzolnol 2 0 1 Baker 3 2 2 Tutilmnds 1 0 0 McDowell 1 3 1 Bozich 2 0 0 Penich 3 1 3 J Sebek 2 0 0 Foust 2 1 1 Rosbrogh 2 0 0 Furman 1 1 0 Fabian 2 0 0 Townsend 3 1 2
Totals 18 1 3 Totals 22 12 12W. Hempfield 000 000 0 — 1 3 0Derry 000 000 0 — 12 12 0 Strikeouts by: Baker-8 (D); Telzolinol (WH) Base on balls by: Baker-1 (D); Telzolinol (WH) Winning pitcher: Andrew Baker Losing pitcher: Anthonhy Telzolinol
