Frontier Club used a fourth-run seventh inning to get past VFW, 8-7, Latrobe-Derry Teener League action on Thursday.
The teams traded runs most of the evening, as VFW scored two runs in the top of the first, and Frontier Club retook the lead at 3-2 with two runs in the second. VFW used a three-run fifth to take a 6-4 lead, only to see Frontier Club break things open in the decisive sixth.
Camden Petrunak paced Frontier Club (12-8) with two hits and two runs, while Ayden Cottom doubled twice and Colin Michaels also added a two-bagger.
Riely Smith had a huge day for VFW (4-13) with two doubles, a single and four runs. Dom Carini added a double and single, while Bryson Hill chipped in a double.
Jacob Hannah added the pitching win, while Michaels and Cooper Basciano also pitched.
Carini took the pitching loss and Luke Nipor-Smith also saw time on the mound.
VFW Front. Club ab r h ab r h
Cararini 4 0 2 Petrunk 3 2 2 Hrubes 3 1 0 Hannah 2 1 0 Hill 5 1 1 Ni-Smth 4 2 1 R Smith 3 4 3 Michaels 4 0 1 Hugus 4 0 1 Fulton 2 0 1 Heese 1 1 0 Naggy 1 1 1 Redingr 2 0 0 Barnhrt 3 0 0 Bartolonw 3 0 0 Bascino 4 0 0 N Smith 4 0 0 Cottom 2 1 2 Camarte 1 1 0
Totals 29 7 7 Totals 27 8 8VFW 201 031 0 — 7 7 2Front. Club 120 014 x — 8 8 1 Doubles: R Smith-2, Cararini, Hill (V); Cottom-2, Michaels (FC) Strikeouts by: Hannah-0, Basciano-0, Michaels-0 (FC); Cararini-0, R Smith-0 (V) Base on balls by: Hannah-0, Basciano-0, Michaels-0 (FC); Cararini-0, R Smith-0 (V) Winning pitcher: Jacob Hannah Losing pitcher: Dom Cararini
