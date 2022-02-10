The Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team already clinched a district playoff berth coming into Wednesday’s conference matchup with Steel Valley.
Despite that, the Rams wanted to earn sole possession of third place in the WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 conference standings.
Ligonier Valley used a 24-point fourth quarter to do just that as the Rams defeated the visiting Ironmen, 65-59.
The Rams trailed for most of the first half and faced a six-point deficit at 31-25 going into the halftime break, but after the half, they picked up the intensity.
Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin was proud of the fight his team showed.
“We just started doing what we’re supposed to do (in the second half),” he said. “We started packing the paint and making it hard on them. In the first half they were getting into the 10-foot area making little jumpers and we really cut that off in the second half and made it difficult on them.”
Gustin mentioned how important the play from guys who came off the bench was in securing victory.
Twenty-three of the Rams’ 65 points came from players off the bench. Jimmy Pleskovitch had a night to remember, scoring a career-high 18-points while adding six rebounds. Connor Tunstall added three points and Joey Kondisko scored two, both coming off of the bench.
“We had kids step up on our bench,” Gustin said. “Jimmy Pleskovitch played the game of his life. I don’t think he has scored that many points in his varsity career yet. He went out and balled out tonight and the whole bench came up big for us today.”
Pleskovitch was happy to help get the win.
“My mindset tonight was just to go out there and win, and that’s about all I was focusing on,” he said. “It was just a good and exciting win for us, and the (energy) from the crowd is amazing and really helps us out.”
Pleskovitch was one of three Rams who scored in double figures Wednesday. Matthew Marinchak had 19 points while grabbing six rebounds. Jaicob Hollick added 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.
The Rams had the challenge of trying to stop one of the leading scorers in WPIAL in Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine. Valentine finished with 33 points, including five three-pointers.
“You aren’t going to stop him, you just have to slow him down,” Gustin said of Valentine. “We just tried to limit him and make it harder for him (to score) in the second half. You could see he was starting to get tired towards the end of the game, and that’s what we tried to do. We wanted to make sure he had to work for every basket and in the second half we really did that.”
Gustin said even though the Rams had clinched a playoff berth, it was nice to get a win against another postseason-bound opponents.
“Steel Valley is definitely a playoff team,” he said. “(The win) was huge for us, especially after going into Shady Side (earlier this week) and we just didn’t show up. To come out and get a win against a good playoff team who’s beat Shady Side and South Allegheny was nice. Hopefully we carry this momentum into the playoffs rather than what happened at Shady Side.”
Ligonier Valley started off the game strong as it took an early 4-0 lead. Steel Valley stormed back, ending the quarter with a 17-5 run to take a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Steel Valley continued to up the pressure on the Rams. The Ironmen opened the quarter with a 5-2 run to take a 22-11 lead, their largest of the game. The Rams managed to outscore Valley 14-9 to close the frame, but still trailed 31-25 at halftime.
Steel Valley came out of the break and picked up where they left off in the first half, holding a 43-33 advantage with a little over four minutes remaining in the quarter. Ligonier Valley closed the quarter out on an 8-2 run to cut the Steel Valley lead to 45-41 heading into the fourth.
It was all Rams in the fourth quarter. The Rams scored the first seven points of the quarter to take a 48-45 lead, their first lead since early in the opening quarter. Steel Valley tied the game at 48-all on Mason Watson’s three-pointer.
The Rams used yet another run, this one 9-0 flurry, to take a 57-48 lead with 2:10 remaining. Ligonier Valley later iced the game with free throws and outscored the Ironmen 24-14 in the fourth.
Ligonier Valley ends the regular season with a home section matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Apollo-Ridge.
