McKeesport Area pulled away in the fourth quarter en route to a 73-66 victory over visiting Greater Latrobe in the Class 5A, Section 3 boys’ basketball matchup Tuesday night.
The Wildcats led 52-50 after the third quarter, only to see the Tigers hold a 23-14 scoring edge in the final frame.
Kayne Thompson scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth to pace McKeesport Area (2-3 in the section, 5-7 overall). Kahreke Andrews also scored 19 in the win, while teammate Travalese Rowe added 18.
The victory snapped a five-game losing skid for McKeesport Area.
Greater Latrobe (1-3 section, 3-7 overall), which saw its three-game winning streak end, got a game-best 20 points from Landon Butler. Twelve of those points came in the second and third quarters.
Chase Sickenberger added 13 points for the Wildcats. Zac Marucco added eight, including a pair of treys, while John Wetzel chipped in seven and Darius Davis six.
Greater Latrobe trailed 24-15 after a quarter, but turned it around before intermission, outscoring McKeesport Area 20-10 in the second to take a 35-34 halftime advantage.
The Wildcats continue section play at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host Gateway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.