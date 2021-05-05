Greater Latrobe’s lopsided first-set win led the Wildcats to a sweep against host Pittsburgh Central Catholic in Class 3A, Section 3 boys’ volleyball action on Tuesday.
The Wildcat starters wasted no time in getting the ball rolling with a 25-7 first-set win. That provided Greater Latrobe an opportunity to inject multiple offensive scenarios utilizing all members of the varsity squad for the remainder of the match. Greater Latrobe won sets two and three, both by scores of 25-14.
Greater Latrobe improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in section play.
Senior outside hitter Frankie Newill led Greater Latrobe offensively with 10 kills, while also posting a service ace. Senior middle hitter Will Burkhard and Enzo Rodi each tallied three kills. Rodi also had three service aces.
Tyler Ryan contributed two kills, while Antonio Kantor, Nick Foley, Brennan Ward, Mike Brackney, Connor Burkey and Jake Fiore each recorded a kill.
Brackney posted a team-high five blocks.
Ryan’s 17 assists led the team, while Fiore had three and Josh Havrilla two.
Defensively, Dante Frescura set the high bar with seven digs, while Havrilla collected four. Lorenzo Sarp and Blake Baughman each had three digs.
Frescura also led the varsity squad from the service line with four aces.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team defeated PCC in two sets, 25-17 and 25-23.
Tyler Nelson’s five kills paced the JV team, while Havrilla followed with four kills and three aces. Isiac Wazco, Sam Kiesel, Bryson Hill, John Elder, Ruben Rojas and Rocco Marino combined for 11 additional kills.
From his setting role, Havrilla dished out 11 assists and led the JV team defensively with five digs. Jacob Elliot had four digs, Baker three and Rojas two.
The Wildcats continue on the road with a non-section matchup against Butler Area, 7:30 p.m. today. Greater Latrobe fell in straight sets against the Golden Tornado earlier this season.
