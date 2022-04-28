The cold, windy weather didn’t stop the hot bats for Greater Latrobe Wednesday. A big nine-run first inning for the Wildcats put the softball team into a substantial lead early that Class 5A, Section 2 foe Gateway would not be able to overcome as the host Greater Latrobe celebrated Senior Night with a 16-0 victory over the Gators.
“It is senior night, you try to get it out of the way” Greater Latrobe head coach Bob Kovalcin said. “It is more fun than anything and if it works out... a win is a win. I’m happy for them.”
Sydney Degram got a walk to start the game for Greater Latrobe. Hayden Kraynick next singled to score Degram, putting the Wildcats up 1-0.
Senior Jenna Tallman smacked a ball nearly out of the ball in left field. It would be recorded as double allowing Kraynick to score.
With Tallman in scoring position, Josie Straigis would hit a shot toward and on an error on the throw to first, Tallman would score and Straigis would also round the bases a four-base error, scoring putting Greater Latrobe up 4-0.
Senior Bailey Watson next singled to get on base for the Wildcats. Following a Lauren Weatherton walk, the Wildcats got back to the top of its order with Degram at bat. Degram would single, loading the bases. Kraynick would hit a deep double scoring 3 RBIs, making the score 8-0.
Following a Burd walk, Tallman would smack a hard shot toward third where the Gateway third baseman fumbled the catch putting Tallman on first and allowing Burd to score and putting Greater Latrobe in the lead 9-0.
The Wildcats would add three runs in the second, two more in the third and fourth to finish its tally at 16-0.
For Kovalcin, Greater Latrobe is gelling at the right time in the season.
“We started slow and now we are picking up,” he said. “Things are starting to come together. We have just got to keep working and keep working. We have a big week next week, after Connellsville (on Friday), we have Penn-Trafford, Hempfield and Ligonier (Valley). We have them three in a row and then we have Pine-Richland next Saturday. That is four studs right there.”
Straigis earned the win pitching the no-hitter for the Wildcats striking out six and walking none. Straigis hit the strike zone 62% of the time on her 37 pitches.
“We come back to practice and get ready for Connellsville on Friday,” Kovalcin said. “We are going south to Connellsville; it will be warmer there by two or three degrees.”
