St. Joe’s Club broke a 3-all tie against F.O. Eagles courtesy of a six-run fifth inning and held on for an upset win in Game 1 of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series, 10-6, on Sunday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Third-seeded St. Joe’s Club and No. 1 F.O. Eagles meet again tonight for Game 2 at 7 p.m., with an if-necessary third and series-deciding game scheduled for the same time on Tuesday.
St. Joe’s Club has scored 47 runs in three games during its playoffs run, while allowing 16. The Owls (19-10-1) swept No. 2 Heat Siphon with scores of 18-7 and 19-3 in the semifinal-round series to advance to the championship.
Meanwhile, regular season title-winners F.O. Eagles swept fourth-seeded Bardine’s in the semis, winning the series opener, 5-2, before a 6-1 victory to reach the final. F.O. Eagles is 26-3 overall this season.
F.O. Eagles reached the L-DATL championship last year but lost the first two games of a best-of-three series against Cooperstown Vets.
The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League is slated to hand out its end-of-season awards, 6 p.m. Friday, before a 7 p.m. All-Star game on the same date.
On Sunday, F.O. Eagles outhit St. Joe’s Club, 12-10, but the Owls delivered when it mattered most.
F.O. Eagles led, 2-1, after the first inning, but St. Joe’s Club scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the score at 3-all. In the top of the fifth, St. Joe’s Club pounded out six runs and later staved off F.O. Eagle — which scored three of the game’s final four runs — to capture Game 1.
Jacob Cramer and Eli Boring led the attack for St. Joe’s Club with three hits apiece. Cramer singled, doubled twice and scored, while Boring crossed twice. Peyton Chismar doubled, as Vinny Zaccagnini, Jayden Struble and Dom Rosensteel each singled.
F.O. Eagles had five players record multiple hits, with Logan Bradish leading the pack with three hits, including a triple, and two runs scored. Dom Zilli, Tyler Smith and Nate Papuga each ripped two singles. Devon Frank, Parker Hollick and Peyton Legg all singled.
Chismar fanned four batters, walking three, to pick up the mound win. Jack Jeffrey threw four strikeouts in relief.
Hollick took the loss, with three strikeouts and three walks.
St. Joe’s Club made two errors, while F.O. Eagles committed five.
———
St. Joe’s F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Cramer 5 1 3 Amatcci 3 0 0 Jeffery 4 0 0 Frank 3 1 1 Boring 5 2 3 Bradsh 4 2 3 Chismar 4 1 1 Morelnd 3 1 0 Short 3 0 0 Zilli 3 1 2 Jones 2 1 0 Hollick 3 0 1 Beeman 3 1 0 Goughnr 3 0 0 Zaccgni 3 1 1 Hoke 0 0 0 Struble 2 1 1 Legg 3 0 1 Rosenstl 2 1 1 Smith 3 1 2 Pedder 0 1 0 Papuga 3 0 2
Totals 33 10 10 Totals 32 6 12St. Joe’s 101 160 1 — 10 10 2F.O. Eagles 210 020 1 — 6 12 5 Doubles: Cramer-2, Chismar (SJC) Triple: Bradish (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Chismar-4, Jeffery-4 (SJC); Hollick-3, Moreland-6, Frank-3, Bradish-1 (F.O.E.) Base on balls by: Chismar-3, Jeffery-0 (SJC); Hollick-3, Moreland-3, Frank-3, Bradish-1 (F.O.E.) Winning pitcher: Peyton Chismar Losing pitcher: Parker Hollick
