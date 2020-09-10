The last time the Big-Block Modifieds made laps around Latrobe Speedway was in 2003, and Brian Swartzlander remembers it well.
“I’ve run Latrobe twice in the Big-Block Modified,” Swartzlander recalls. “The first time we ran there I had the lead and we got a flat tire on a caution, we came in, changed a tire and finished in second. I think we finished fifth or sixth that night, I got in a crash that night also.”
“We’ve got two banged up race cars, but we are looking to returning to Latrobe,” Swartzlander said. “I am excited about Latrobe because it’s something new and we haven’t run there in a long time.”
Swartzlander has eight titles at Lernerville, four championships at Tri-City, and one each at Mercer and Marion Center along with three titles on the BRP Mod Tour.
Before Swartzlander started competing in the Big-Block Modifieds in 1989, the veteran driver ran a Super Late Model on a part-time basis.
The Big-Block Modifieds will headline the card along with the Laurel Highlands IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series, the FASTRAK Pro Late Models, Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, and the 4-Cylinders.
———
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Alex Ferree won the Super Late Model Special. Also winning features where Andrew Koenig in the FASTRAK Late Models, Chris Schneider in the Pro Stocks, Anthony Montepart in the Pure Stocks and Matt Weltz in the four cylinders.
Mike Pegher led the first 12 Super Late Model laps, but on lap 13, Alex Ferree moved around Pegher and took the lead. Ferree went on and led the distance to take the win. Matt Lux finished second followed by Mike Pegher, Tommy Beck and Kenny Schaltenbrand rounding out the top five. Rounding out the top 10 was Clinton Hersh, Drake Troutman, Clate Copeman, Matt Sponaugle and Deshawn Gingerich. Rounding out the field was Jon Lee, Jayme Beck, Levi Yetter, Matt Sala, John Weaver and Daniel Angelicchio.
Andrew Koenig led all 20 Late Model laps, but coming off turn number four for the checkered flag, the tie rod broke and Bob Schwartzmiller closed in on to the bumper, but Koenig took the win aboard the Latrobe Chevrolet Rocket. Schwartzmiller finished second with a flat left front tire, Russell Baird Jr. was third, Braeden Dillenger was fourth and Troy Shields was fifth.
Chris Schneider, making his debut for the Fosnaught racing team, dominated the Pro Stock feature and picked up his second straight win. Ray Hickok Jr. finished second, and Joe Kelley third. Cam Kraisinger finished fourth, and Tommy Dembowski fifth.
On lap eight of the Charger feature, Anthony Monteparte gained the lead by passing Brian Savino before the latter was caught up in a crash. Once back under green, second-place Stephan Hazlett put pressure on Monteparte, but Monteparte took the win in the Chevrolet. Hazlett finished a career-best second followed by Jim Hixson, John Hollis in fourth and Savino in fifth
Once Matt Weltz took the lead in the Four Cylinder feature, he was able to use the track and pick up the win. Jack Theys finished second with Dale Grubbs taking third, Paul Koefler Jr fourth and Tiffany McElhose in fifth.
———
JENNERSTOWN — Barry Awtey earned his first win of the season in the Late Models. Also celebrating in Victory Lane was Tom Golik, who won the Stoystown Auto Wreckers Modified feature. Repeat winners included Casey Fleegle (Street Stocks), Dale Kimberly (Chargers), and Evan Nibert (Fast ‘n Furious 4-Cylinders).
On lap 27, Barry Awtey secured the lead in the 30-lap Late Model feature. When the checkered flag was displayed, Awtey earned his first win of the season. Teddy Gibala placed a close second, and Albert Francis finished third. Francis, of Painesville, Ohio, now carries a slim four- point advantage atop the standings. Joe Maruca started in tenth place and finished fourth. Sophomore driver Jarred Barclay finished fifth.
Golik maintained the lead, comfortably in the Modified 20-lap feature ahead of Adam Henry into the middle stages of the race. Golik finally ended a long drought, with a convincing victory. After the recent passing of Golik’s father, he celebrated in Victory Lane with his mother, on her 82nd birthday. Henry finished in second, Aiello finished third, “Racin’ Jason” Busch was fourth, and R.J. Dallape fifth.
At the halfway mark of the Street Stock 20-lap feature, point standings leader Casey Fleegle advanced from the 10th starting spot to claim third position, passing his championship nemesis, Aaron Van Fleet. Fleegle then pulled away, earning his division-leading fifth victory of 2020, after launching from the fifth row in the race. At the finish line the top five were Fleegle, Mel Wilt, Zac Todaro, two-time winner Van Fleet, and veteran Rick Meehleib.
Defending champion Dale Kimberly, who started outside of row number one, grabbed the early lead of the 15-lap Charger feature. Veteran Stephen Singo passed pole winner Will Hemminger to become the runner up. When the checkered flag waved, Kimberly increased his division leading win total, earning his sixth trophy of 2020. Singo claimed second, with Hemminger third. Bob Mostoller finished fourth, and Cody Gaynor fifth.
Evan Nibert held the top spot the entire distance of the Four Cylinder division’s 15-lap feature and claimed another victory – his third of the year. Jeff Vasos enjoys a comfortable lead in the point standings and claimed second position in the race. Lance Shawley’s stellar night ended with a third-place finish, and Michael Saler placed fourth. Jason Fulton earned his first top five finish of the season.
On Saturday, winged Sprint Cars attack the Jennerstown asphalt for the first time in 2020. The 800 horsepower, methanol burning, open-wheeled warriors of the nationally televised “Must See Sprint Car Series” bring their tour to the Laurel Highlands for one night only. Plus, “5 Division Racing” for the stars of Jennerstown’s weekly stock car wars, on the same night. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.jennerstown.org
———
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.