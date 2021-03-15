Bethany College and Waynesburg University claimed first-round wins in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament Saturday and advanced to tonight’s quarterfinal round.
No. 7 Bethany (5-5) held a 43-13 halftime lead and cruised to a 75-49 win over No. 10 Franciscan University (1-9) while No. 8 Waynesburg (3-7) held off No. 9 Thiel College (1-8) to score a 72-67 overtime victory.
In Monday’s quarterfinal round No. 7 Bethany will travel to No. 2 Washington & Jefferson College (6-0) for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Salvitti Family Gymnasium. No. 8 Waynesburg will travel to face top-seeded St. Vincent College (7-0) at 6 p.m. at the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
Also on Monday No. 3 Grove City College (7-1) will host No. 6 Geneva College (4-5) at 7 p.m. at the Grove City College Arena while No. 4 Westminster College (5-4) will host No. 5 Chatham University (4-4) at 6:30 p.m. at Ron Galbreath Court inside Buzz Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
In Wednesday’s semifinal round the tournament’s lowest remaining seed will travel to the highest remaining seed, with the two remaining middle seeds meeting at the higher of the two.
Next Saturday’s title game will be hosted by the higher seed remaining following Wednesday’s semifinals.
