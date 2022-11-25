I have certainly been blessed over the years when fishing for trout not only in the Loyalhanna Creek but especially in both Keystone State Park Lake and Lower Twin Lake. Learning the channels of each water basin has particularly been of benefit for I got to know where I could find the bigger fish in particular.
Since I classify myself as more of a trout fisher than other freshwater fish, I have learned what lures work best particularly since the water temperature has lowered. The cooler temperatures will instill in these game fish a willingness to be enticed by the wobbly lures being pulled by their noses.
Throughout the years, I have compiled a list of what I have considered to be the best lures to catch trout. I realize there are many more, but the ones I’ll be talking about today are my favorites and have done not only me justice but many others as well.
In as much as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recently stocked well over 1,000 trout sized 12 – 15-inch in Keystone State Park Lake, I have picked this time to boast about the lures that have been winners for me, most the time getting some trout on every cast.
Now that we have more trout than ever in Keystone, I thought this would be the opportune time to share the various lures, some of which can be purchased online such as from Amazon and other places from Dick’s or Walmart.
My good friend Steve Gordon took me to Keystone Lake at the beginning of November so I could observe the lake just after it was stocked. I wanted to talk to some anglers about their experiences and he wanted to fish. So, I got the best of both worlds, as the saying goes. Since we have used the same lures in the past, it was easy to compare notes and put together a list of “sure-getters.” This is what I came up with through observation and experience.
We both put Leland’s Trout Magnet on the top of the list. When we were together in November, he caught two brown trout approximately 15 inches long within one-half hour. He proved his expertise for this lure and the white Trout Magnet are fantastic trout getters if fished properly.
I have fished every Acme Lure that the company makes and successfully pulled in a trout last year on every cast. To know I will be blessed by casting and retrieving one of the 15 lures manufactured and always getting some trout is exciting.
Panther Martin manufacturers make great trout lures especially the Deluxe Speckled Spinner.
Another favorite lure is a one-sixth-ounce C.P. Swinger manufactured by the C.P. Swing Bait Co.
I have never gone wrong throwing out a silver Hustler lure made by Excel Industries.
One lure I have on one of my rods all the time is Worden’s 0 white Rooster Tail. I have caught trout galore with this lure.
When I was talking to one of the fishers at Keystone Lake, he said his favorite lure was a Thomas Buoyant lure. I have to agree with him. Cast and retrieved slowly, trout will snatch it up in no time at all.
Rapala Lures, especially silver and black, both five and seven, are perfect sizes to get the attention of these fish.
South Bend’s Kastmaster lures have a perfect record for nailing trout especially the SBKAW 14 Kastaway Spoons.
Luhr Jensen Super Duper Spoons have a reputation for being great for catching rainbow trout.
One of my all-time hard baits particularly when fishing holes in the Loyalhanna Creek is the Stream Rebel Wee Crawfish. If I were to give it a star rating, I would give it a 5. I caught some of my biggest trout with this lure.
And last, the Green Weenie, invented by two Latrobeans, Russ Mowery and Ken Igo, both fly tyers, was invented in Russ’ basement. It caught on so fast that it gained popularity throughout the country in no time at all.
