Keeping one’s ears and eyes open are two ways I’ve discovered one can find what fish are hitting on when I’m among others. That’s how I discovered that Leland’s Trout Magnet is a sure trout catcher, especially for rainbow trout. Many of the tips I’ve received were by anglers calling me and stating this was the best all-around trout lure they have ever used. One such gentleman is a good friend and Latrobe resident, Steve Gordon. Last Thanksgiving, I stood and watched him haul in a brown trout right in front of me on a chartreuse Trout Magnet. He claims it is his favorite color for trout.
The key to the Trout Magnet’s success is in the unique shape of the jig head which allows it to dart and swim with minimal effort angled with a dart-style head. The body is mealworm-shaped and comes in a variety of colors. The unique head allows the lure to swim and weave in the river current with effectively no effort from the angler.
The best way to fish the Trout Magnet is by not working it at all. Position it below a float of one’s choice and allow it to drift with the current. Both Leland’s Trout Magnets and Crappie Magnets are great for fish straight off the stocker truck.
Two winters ago, when I was physically able, a friend and I fished Keystone State Park Lake. We both used lures manufactured by Acme Lure Company. I was able to obtain a half dozen or so of a variety of multi-colored spoons. He used some and I used the remaining ones. Every cast we made, we hauled in trout. Our success proved that the company definitely makes lures that attract trout.
Leland also makes Trout Magnet Crankbaits as well. Specially designed for trout fishing, the 2.5-inch crankbaits imitate a minnow perfectly and work well in both slow and fast water. I’ve used all of them and caught numerous trout on each pattern.
The biggest trout I ever caught was a Rebel Teeny Wee Crayfish from the Loyalhanna Creek. Trout love crayfish. No sooner did I throw the lure into the water did a lunker trout tag it, and a battle begin. I got it in, took the lure out of its mouth, admired it momentarily, and then released it back into the water.
The Smithwick Suspending Rattlin Rogue is best for brown trout, one source revealed. There is one drawback. One needs to have a bit of experience to use it. A jerk bait, this is one of the most classic and effective designs. The Rogue has a long baitfish body that tapers to a slim tail. Its shape differs from many other suspending jerk baits in that the head is slightly more bulbous, which lends it a larger wobble on the pause than other similar lures. These lures can be fished on most standard medium spinning or baitcasting setups.
Berkley’s Gulp Floating Trout Worms are soft and plastic imitations that are deadly when used for fishing, especially for trout. All one need to do is hook a 2-inch floating worm and let it drift in the water. Natural colors like the night crawler work the best for spring trout fishing.
It goes without saying that the best lure on top of my list is the Worden white Rooster Tail Spinner. The “must-have fishing lure” has to be the Original Rooster Tail Spinner. It comes in ten sizes, has 100 different colors, has attractive spinning action with a pulsating hackle tail.
Next in line is Berkley’s PowerBait Trout Bait. It is moldable and easy to use. Its floating formula enhances the dispersion of scent and flavor.
One fellow told me the Thomas Buoyant lure is the best for trout. However, he has been unable to find it. I’m sure if one goes online or even Google’s “Who sells Thomas Buoyant lures? The seller can be found.
