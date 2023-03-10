Keeping one’s ears and eyes open are two ways I’ve discovered one can find what fish are hitting on when I’m among others. That’s how I discovered that Leland’s Trout Magnet is a sure trout catcher, especially for rainbow trout. Many of the tips I’ve received were by anglers calling me and stating this was the best all-around trout lure they have ever used. One such gentleman is a good friend and Latrobe resident, Steve Gordon. Last Thanksgiving, I stood and watched him haul in a brown trout right in front of me on a chartreuse Trout Magnet. He claims it is his favorite color for trout.

The key to the Trout Magnet’s success is in the unique shape of the jig head which allows it to dart and swim with minimal effort angled with a dart-style head. The body is mealworm-shaped and comes in a variety of colors. The unique head allows the lure to swim and weave in the river current with effectively no effort from the angler.

