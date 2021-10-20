Berlin Brothersvalley was able to better finish during a 4-1 exhibition victory against the Ligonier , Valley girls’ soccer team on Tuesday at Weller Field.
The shots finished at an even 12-12, but Berlin converted four of its chances, while Ligonier Valley only managed to hit one during the Lady Rams’ Senior Night. Ligonier Valley, which finished 2-10 in the section, fell to 2-15 overall.
Berlin initially struck in the 17th minute with a pair of goals in a four-minute span to quickly open a 2-0 lead. With 10 minutes left in the first half, Ligonier Valley’s Ella Pierce scored an unassisted goal to make it a 2-1 game. But Berlin immediately responded before halftime, converting a free kick to take a two-goal lead, 3-1, into the break.
The second half was spent primarily in the Berlin end, but Ligonier Valley couldn’t find the back of the net. Meanwhile, Berlin added insurance to set the final.
Kaelyn Adams played strong in defeat for Ligonier Valley on her senior night, while defender Delaney Baird stood out, as well.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to close its season, 7 p.m. tonight against North Star during a home exhibition game.
