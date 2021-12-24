Greater Latrobe freshman guard Carley Berk thought the ball went out of bounds.
Then, junior forward Josie Straigis stepped in and made the save.
The ball went back to Berk underneath the hoop, and the freshman made sure she didn’t miss.
Berk sank the game-winning layup with less than a second left on the clock as the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team outlasted Armstrong, 52-50, during an exhibition game played Thursday at Greater Latrobe.
“We actually practice a lot of the things we did for end of game situations,” Greater Latrobe coach Mark Burkardt said. “And sometimes we practice them and never use them. But we got a chance to use them tonight.”
Did they ever. Greater Latrobe trailed, 50-49, with 5.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Riverhawks got the ball inbounds from the baseline near the corner, but defensive pressure from Straigis forced a turnover. Straigis pushed a pass underneath the basket to Berk, but the ball skipped off her fingertips. Straigis hustled along the baseline to keep the ball from going out and tipped it back underneath to Berk, who delivered the dramatic game-winner.
“I just shot it,” Berk said. “I thought it was going out of bounds, honestly. I got the pass and I just shot it.”
Greater Latrobe, which is 1-0 in the section, improved to 3-1 overall.
The Lady Wildcats split at the Indiana Area tournament, routing Marion Center in the season-opener before a three-point loss against the host Little Lady Indians.
The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to play Woodland Hills last week in their section opener, but the game was postponed because of a coronavirus (COVID-19) issue at Woodland Hills.
The Lady Wildcats, following a 10-day layoff, beat Penn Hills in their section opener on Tuesday prior to Thursday’s dramatic exhibition win.
“We never gave up,” Burkardt said. “We kept telling them, “we’re still in this, we’re still in this,” and they believed.”
The Lady Wildcats trailed Armstrong for much of the game. Greater Latrobe overcame two separate nine-point deficits to score their second straight victory and third win in four games.
One of those nine-point deficits came early in the fourth quarter, as Armstrong held a 42-33 lead.
Bailey Watson layups and Armstrong turnovers fueled Greater Latrobe’s 12-2 run, which gave the Lady Wildcats their first lead, 45-44, since early in the first half.
Armstrong responded on its next possession. Emma Paul, who led the Lady Riverhawks with a game-high 26 points, knocked down two of her eight made free throws in the quarter, giving Armstrong a 46-45 lead.
Paul knocked down two more free throws following a Greater Latrobe turnover and a foul, which increased the Armstrong lead to 48-45 with a little more than 20 seconds to play.
Greater Latrobe called a timeout and immediately responded. Watson went the length of the court for an easy layup, which cut the Armstrong lead to one point at 48-47.
Following another Greater Latrobe foul, Paul hit two more free throws, extending the Armstrong lead back to three points at 50-47. But Watson responded with another layup, again making it a one-point game, 50-49.
On the ensuing inbounds play, Armstrong turned the ball over, leading to Berk’s game-winning layup. A subsequent free throw from Berk punctuated Greater Latrobe’s comeback.
“This means a lot,” Berk said. “We battled back from nine points.”
Burkardt was proud of his team’s effort, adding that it was a big early-season win for the Lady Wildcats.
“It’s tremendous,” Burkardt said. “Anytime you put your shoes on and go out, both teams are there to win, whether it’s a section game or not. I think every win is important.”
Watson was clutch for the Lady Wildcats, as she scored all nine of her points in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter.
Her defensive effort also allowed the Lady Wildcats to rally.
“She’s one of our best defenders,” Burkardt said of Watson. “(Watson) played Emma Paul I thought very tough all night. Emma scored more when she got away from Bailey. That’s to Bailey’s credit. She just had a complete game.”
Elle Snyder led the way offensive for Greater Latrobe with 16 points, while Anna Rafferty was also in double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Wildcats were without Emma Blair again on Thursday. The 6-foot-1 junior, one of three players on the roster 6-foot or taller, missed her second straight game.
“(Emma) is probably our best baseline defender and one of our better rebounders,” he said. “Her and (Rafferty) rebound about the same. When she’s not here, we’re taking away our best post defender and probably a double-double ... 10 and 10 at least rebounding and scoring. Those are big shoes to be able to fill. Josie came in and started tonight and Carley came in off the bench as a freshman and they gave us really good minutes.”
Berk provided perhaps the most important minute at the end for the Lady Wildcats.
“It was electric in there,” Burkardt said. “We had a big crowd and we never gave up.”
Greater Latrobe will host a holiday tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.
A game against McLean, Virginia, 5 p.m. Wednesday, will be a homecoming for former Greater Latrobe standout — and all-time leading scorer in school history — Jen Sabota, who is the head coach at McLean.
The Lady Wildcats will then play the following day, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, against Chartiers Valley, which is a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 5A semifinals, won, 59-43, by Chartiers Valley.
“It’s fun because unlike a lot of teams, we’re playing the two toughest teams in the tournament,” Burkardt said. “A lot of home teams will take two of the easier teams, but that’s not going to make us better. It’s a really, solid, tough schedule. We want to hopefully be in the playoffs and be playoff-ready again.”
In the junior varsity game, Greater Latrobe picked up a 21-11 victory against Armstrong. Belle Blossey led the way for Greater Latrobe with eight points.
