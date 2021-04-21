Maddie Berger tossed a one-hit shutout as the Derry Area softball team downed visiting East Allegheny, 18-0, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 matchup on Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in section play. Derry Area has scored a combined 52 runs on 37 hits during its three wins this season.
Berger was the winning pitcher, with seven strikeouts and two walks in four innings. She hit an RBI single and scored a run for Derry Area, which pounded out 18 runs on 13 hits.
Derry Area scored four runs in the first, adding seven in each of the next two innings, while holding East Allegheny scoreless.
Prior to a 10-run defeat against District 6 opponent Marion Center, the Lady Trojans outscored Shady Side Academy and Valley, 33-4, during back-to-back wins. Derry Area opened the season with close losses against Southmoreland and section foe North Catholic.
Derry Area hosts Deer Lakes, 4 p.m. Friday in a section contest.
Four Lady Trojans collected multiple hits on Tuesday.
Alexis Jellison led Derry Area at the plate with two hits, including a double and an RBI, scoring two runs. Izzy DePalma singled and doubled. Abby Doperak went 2-for-2 and drove in a run, while scoring three. Shelby Glick singled twice, drove in a run and plated one.
Carissa Bateman and Sarah Dettling each doubled and drove in a run, while combining to score four.
Marissa Jones had the lone hit for East Allegheny.
Mikall Tarrant suffered the loss, allowing 18 runs, five earned, over three innings, with three walks. East Allegheny committed eight errors.
———
E. Allegheny Derry Area ab r h ab r h
Blitch 2 0 0 Dettling 4 2 1 Tarrant 1 0 0 Loucks 0 2 0 Jones 2 0 1 Jellison 3 2 2 Hunter 2 0 0 Corbett 0 0 0 Nicholls 2 0 0 DePalma 4 0 2 Henderson 2 0 0 Gruska 0 1 0 Vignol 1 0 0 Bateman 2 3 1 Englort 1 0 0 Shirley 0 0 0 Hanam 0 0 0 Berger 3 1 1 Stultz 0 0 0 Doperak 2 3 2 Huss 0 0 0 Meloy 3 1 1 Legge 0 0 0 Glick 3 1 2 Copelli 3 2 1 Marinchek 0 0 0
Totals 13 0 1 Totals 27 18 13E. Allegheny 000 000 0 — 0 1 8Derry Area 477 000 0 — 18 13 1 Doubles: Bateman, DePalma, Dettling, Jellison (DA) Strikeouts by: Berger-7 (DA); Tarrant-0 (EA) Base on balls by: Berger-2 (DA); Tarrant-3 (EA) Winning pitcher: Maddie Berger Losing pitcher: Mikall Tarrant
