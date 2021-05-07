The Derry Area girls’ softball team hasn’t played in nearly two weeks, but that didn’t matter to the Lady Trojans.
Maddie Berger and the Lady Trojans blasted host Valley, 11-0, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game played Thursday.
Derry Area upped its record to 4-2 in the section and 4-4 overall, as the Lady Trojans are on the cusp of clinching a playoff berth for the fourth straight season played. Derry Area fell in the opening round each of the last three seasons played against Ambridge Area, Beaver Area and Central Valley. The Lady Trojans are a combined 9-21 in section play and 14-30 overall in their last three seasons played.
Derry Area is scheduled to host East Allegheny, 4 p.m. today, before a road game Saturday at Deer Lakes and a home tilt on Monday against North Catholic, as the Lady Trojans have an outside shot at the section championship. Deer Lakes and North Catholic – the only two teams to defeat the Lady Trojans in section play this season – are currently at the top of the section standings. The Lady Trojans fell by just two runs earlier in the season against North Catholic and suffered a six-run home setback versus Deer Lakes.
Derry Area played its first game in 13 days, since April 23 against Deer Lakes, as district coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols shut down the Lady Trojans last week.
The Lady Trojans opened the season with consecutive defeats, but those losses came by just three runs, as Derry Area fell, 7-6, against Southmoreland and 2-0 versus North Catholic.
The Lady Trojans then found their offensive stroke, as they outscored Valley and Shady Side Academy, 34-5, in back-to-back blowout wins. District 6 Marion Center followed with a 10-run win against Derry Area before the Lady Trojans got back on track with an 18-run, one-hit rout of East Allegheny.
Derry Area did it again on Thursday against Valley despite the near-two-week layoff, this time with an 11-run rout. The Lady Trojans have outscored the opposition 63-5 in four wins. Their 40 runs in four games was the highest mark through the opening four games of the season since the Lady Trojans pounded out 37 runs to start the 2003-04 campaign. That 2003-04 season was the Lady Trojans’ last with a winning record, as Derry Area went 10-2 in the section and 12-4 overall before falling in the first round of the playoffs.
Derry Area scored runs in every inning against Valley, and put up multiple tallies in four of five innings played during the blowout win. The Lady Trojans scored twice in the first inning, three times in the second and two more in the third for a 7-0 advantage through three. Derry Area produced a run in the fourth and ended the game with a three-run fifth.
Carissa Bateman guided the Lady Trojans at the plate with three hits, including a double, a run scored and four RBI. Sarah Dettling also added three singles, four runs and a RBI, while Izzy DePalma singled twice and drove in three. Gianna Copelli singled twice and scored a run, while Abby Doperak had a hit and two runs. Alanna Meloy and Alexis Jellison both singled and scored, while Shelby Glick drove in a pair for the Lady Trojans, who pounded out 11 runs on 13 hits.
Maddie Berger pitched a two-hit, complete-game shutout, as she struck out five and walked two in five innings. She tossed a one-hitter during a win earlier this season against East Allegheny.
Leah Taliani had the lone hits offensively for Valley. Morgan Dunkel took the loss, allowing 11 earned runs on 13 hits with two strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
———
Derry Area Valley ab r h ab r h
Jellison 4 1 1 Taliani 2 0 2 Dettling 3 4 3 Kirkwood 3 0 0 Bateman 4 1 3 Dunkel 2 0 0 Berger 4 0 0 Hegedus 2 0 0 DePalma 3 0 2 Kasten 1 0 0 Meloy 3 1 1 Lowe 0 0 0 Doperak 2 2 1 Norman 1 0 0 Glick 1 0 0 Staroniec 1 0 0 Legge 0 1 0 Broadus 2 0 0 Copelli 3 1 2 Martin 2 0 0 Corbett 0 0 0 Johnson 2 0 0
Totals 27 11 13 Totals 18 0 2Derry Area 232 130 0 — 11 13 2Valley 000 000 0 — 0 2 0 Doubles: Bateman (DA) Strikeouts by: Berger-5 (DA); Dunkel-2 (V) Base on balls by: Berger-2 (DA); Dunkel-3 (V) Winning pitcher: Maddie Berger Losing pitcher: Morgan Dunkel
