Led by a milestone night from graduate student Shemar Bennett, the St. Vincent men’s basketball team earned a 77-60 victory over Penn State-Fayette in nonconference action at the Robert S. Carey Student Center Monday.

Bennett scored 25 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to lead three SVC scorers in double figures. Osyon Jones added 18 points, going 6-for-6 from the field and 6-for-7 from the foul line, while Jaden Gales scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

