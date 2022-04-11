If you attend a Ligonier Valley girls’ athletic contest, chances are you’ll find Donna Bennett on the sidelines. Greeting all with a smile, wave, and many with a hug, Bennett is quite the popular gal — meticulous with the scorebook and stats, generous with kindness and smiles, she’s a trademark LV celebrity folks make a point to talk to when attending an event.
Ligonier Valley School District has been represented in five state championship games (four Laurel Valley boys’ basketball and Ligonier softball last year). Donna has been fortunate to be in attendance at every one of them.
“Ram Pride has been my mantra since my playing days at Laurel Valley, through my children’s years at Laurel and in co-participation sports in Ligonier (when they were the Mounties before the merger), and now as Ligonier Valley Rams.,” said Bennett. “I love my work with the LV teams! I appreciate all the support I receive from the coaches, players, and athletes … I can’t think of any other way I’d like to spend the time!”
And it’s quite evident she enjoys every moment of her duties with the teams at Ligonier Valley.
Bennett grew up in New Florence, attended Laurel Valley High School, and graduated in 1974. She played both basketball and volleyball, softball was not yet an option. She attended the Indiana University of PA as a business education major, where she was a member of Pi Omega Pi, honorary business education society.
Not venturing too far away from home, It was an easy decision for Bennett to return to the community she loved to make an impact as a teacher and a coach.
She began her career in the Ligonier Valley School District in January of 1979. Throughout the years, she worked in all three upper-level schools in the district and both elementary schools during a stint as Attendance Officer. Bennett started the FBLA chapter, one didn’t exist at Ligonier when she was hired. She retired, thanks to an incentive offered by the district, 33.5 years later in 2012.
“I taught all the business and computer courses except shorthand during my 33.5 years with the district,” Bennett explained. “That included 37 different curriculum offerings, several of those for which I wrote the course of study as the technology changed rapidly. At the time, I was one of the first computer teachers in the district. Three of us were chosen to teach the first course on an Apple platform. We went to the local Apple supplier and each purchased our first personal computer — an Apple IIe with a monochrome monitor and a single floppy disk drive for $399! We learned as we taught, staying just ahead of our students.”
During her teaching years, Bennett also coached JV girls’ basketball at both Ligonier Valley and Laurel Valley, junior high basketball at Laurel, varsity volleyball at Ligonier, varsity and junior high volleyball at Laurel, and softball at Laurel. She was the equipment manager for several years, handling equipment for all sports with her brother. She also was a senior class advisor for 13 years and a yearbook advisor for 25 years, all at Laurel.
And, wearing so many hats, it’s no surprise she’s left a lasting impression on so many students and athletes. She says she’s been rewarded for her efforts in ways other than compensation, just as much — if not more — than the students have enjoyed having her around.
“My greatest rewards were seen in the relationships I was able to build with my students,” Bennett enthused. “I have three children but hundreds of kids,” is what I’ve told people many times when asked about my family. Over the years, I have now worked with three generations of terrific families in this entire valley. It is my greatest honor when former students stop to say “Hi, Coach” or hello, Mrs. B.”
She’s someone the athletes look forward to seeing day in and day out, she’s exceptional at keeping score and reporting results, and she’s simply unforgettable. Visiting teams complement the kindness and support of the hospitable scorekeeper, LV folks appreciate seeing a familiar, kind face, and local media outlets appreciate her exceptional reporting skills! Coaches alike appreciate having another reliable hand, as well.
“Donna has been a dedicated teacher, coach, and friend to Ligonier Valley,” said girls’ basketball and volleyball head coach Emily Daugherty. “She is knowledgeable in all sports, and she will give you any advice when asked. It is great to have more eyes and sort of like another coach on your bench.”
It just seemed like a natural progression for the sports enthusiast who is a strong supporter of the district to get involved in scorekeeping after retiring from coaching and teaching. However, she already was giving her time to scoring even before she retired.
“I have always kept score, starting when I was in high school and kept score for a men’s travel softball team,” Bennett explained. “It is how I met my late husband and it has remained a favorite activity for over 50 years. I actually kept unofficial stats on a school tablet while watching the 1969-1971 Laurel Valley boys basketball teams make state tournament runs … I think if analytics would have been as big a deal when I went to college as it is now, that would probably have been my major of choice.”
Bennett continued: “I have kept score for girls’ and boys’ basketball, volleyball and softball at Laurel Valley, junior high girls and boys basketball, varsity girls basketball, volleyball and softball at Ligonier. I have also done a game or two as a favor for friends at both Blairsville (now River Valley) and United. I have also “scored” a couple of football games at both Ligonier and Laurel and then written the sports article for The Tribune-Democrat (Johnstown) newspaper as a favor to then sports editor Shawn Curtis.”
“I was blessed to be able to accept an early retirement from the district, but I thrive on activity … especially when sports are involved,” said Bennett. “I am energized by this contact with young student-athletes and enjoy watching the girls develop their skills as they grow through the program. The schedules still allow me to have “free time” between seasons for travel and relaxation. I enjoy the special friendships I have made with coaches, players, and officials over the years.”
The rewards for Bennett are great, too. “The best reward is getting to see the players find success in their efforts, be it team or individually,” she said. “I have kept in touch with many of those who have gone on to college programs and have seen some of their collegiate games when breaks in my schedule permit. Staying active with young folks, athletics, and working with statistics make every game day “a beautiful day in the neighborhood” to borrow a phrase from a local celebrity!”
Keeping score for more than 50 years, serving as a coach and teacher, Bennett is a leading lady in the realm of athletics. She’s seen it all and watched as women’s sports have continued to develop and become more and more popular.
“Just 40 years ago, there were only two sports for girls in the district … now there are seven, and girls have even wrestled and played football for LV,” she said. “It was great to see the community support as the softball team made their run to the state finals last year! “Youth”, in general, is much different now than when I first started. Sports used to be what you did to put in the time and be with friends after school. Yes, you always played to win, but the level of pressure didn’t seem to be the same as it has grown to be. There are so many other activities available to students now, and not just those offered through the schools. It takes a much more dedicated student-athlete to balance the rigors of schoolwork with practices and game schedules.”
Understanding the importance of athletics in young peoples’ lives, Bennett also knows the special place that is Ligonier Valley. “It’s home!” she enthused. “I’ve always been a part of the district from being a student to a teacher to a retiree. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. The “family” I’ve grown through the 60+ years makes every trip to the ball field, court, or grocery store like a family reunion. My children used to dislike going shopping anywhere with me because they knew the trip would most likely be extended when I stopped to chat with former students, parents, or other LVSD staff!”
And those stops to chat are appreciated by all who have the encounters. Bennett is a giver who cherishes her time serving others, providing her tidbits of advice from years of experience, and a friendly smile and hug. Her positive character and personality make her a role model to the young women on Ligonier Valley teams and a very appreciated part of the LV athletics experience.
