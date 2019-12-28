In many cases, high school basketball teams take part in hoiliday tournaments as a way to get some games in during the long winter break.
For the Derry Area girls, they knew this year’s Mount Pleasant Holiday Tournament would be the furthest thing from a break: Both of the Lady Trojans’ opponents, Belle Vernon Area on Friday and Bishop Canevin on Saturday, feature stifling pressure defenses.
In Friday’s tourney opener, the Lady Leopards were as good as advertised, causing havoc for Derry Area in a 57-45 loss.
Belle Vernon Area used its pressure defense all over the court and all game long, forcing 23 Derry Area turnovers. Sixteen of those turnovers resulted in steals, a number of which went the other way for easy baskets.
“We just didn’t take care of the ball,” first-year Derry Area head coach Gene Brisbane said. “(Belle Vernon Area) came out with good pressure, which we knew was going to happen, and it’s really hard to duplicate that kind of pressure in practice.
“We have to learn from this, and it’s OK...you have to be able to play against good pressure.”
That pressure caused problems from the start for Derry Area (4-4), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.
Lady Leopards senior guard-forward Rachel Wobrak made a layup to cap a 9-0 run in the first quarter and Viva Kreis’ steal and basket underneath the hoop quickly made it a double-digit game, 19-8, by the end of the frame.
In the second quarter alone, Belle Vernon Area (5-2) forced seven DA turnovers and tallied six steals.
Wobrak’s steal and layup late in the quarter extended the lead, and backup freshman guard Farrah Reader provided an exclamation point with a buzzer-beating three-pointer for a 19-point advantage, 36-17, at halftime.
Wobrak tallied a game-best 18 points, including 11 in the opening half. Reader poured in 10 points in the second quarter and finished with 14.
Despite the deficit, the Lady Trojans showed plenty of fight in the second half.
Derry Area began the third quarter on a 6-0 run, getting a pair of short-range baskets from senior forward Kamryn Kelly and another from fellow senior Sarah Aukerman to cut the lead to 13 points. The Lady Trojans’ defense also helped keep things relatively close during this stretch, holding BVA scoreless for the first four-plus minutes of the half before Wobrak sank a three.
Kelly also provided a big boost offensively in the third, scoring all 11 of her points. She netted the team’s final six points of the frame on a pair of layups and a putback.
“I was most pleased with how we came out in the second half and the character they showed,” Brisbane said of his team. “We did a really nice job and there were no mirrors or magic or anything like that. We just played some tough man-to-man defense and we tried to pressure them like they were pressuring us.”
The Lady Trojans, who cut the deficit to nine points on several occasions in the second half, trailed, 42-32, after the third quarter. Belle Vernon Area maintained that double-digit advantage for most of the final frame, which saw two Derry Area starters foul out (Aukerman and Danielle Mullen) and Kelly largely play through four fouls.
Brisbane said it’s important for his team to focus on short-term goals as the season continues. One example, he noted, is condensing the game into small sections like an individual quarter.
On Friday, Derry Area outscored Belle Vernon Area — a program that won 14 games and reached the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs a year ago — 15-6, in the third quarter and 28-21 after intermission.
“A lot of times, we talked about when the quarter is over, the next quarter (the score) is 0-0,” Brisbane said. “If you win each quarter, you’re going to win the game and we definitely looked at it that way.”
Hannah Wedow scored a team-best 15 points for the Lady Trojans while Tiana Moracco chipped in six.
Derry Area continues tournament play Saturday (12:30 p.m.) when it takes on Bishop Canevin (4-3), which earned a 39-33 win over Greensburg Salem on Friday. Belle Vernon Area will face Greensburg Salem in Saturday’s early tourney matchup (11 a.m.).
Mount Pleasant Holiday Tournament DERRY AREA (45)
Nuttall 0-0-0; Mullen 2-1-5; Moracco 3-0-6; Kelly 5-1-11; Aukerman 1-3-5; Wedow 5-4-15; Huber 1-0-3. Totals, 17-9(23)—45
BELLE VERNON AREA (57)
Bitonti 1-0-2; Wobrak 6-5-18; Rodriguez 3-0-6; Bertram 0-1-1; Dawson 1-5-8; Kreis 4-0-8; Reader 5-2-14. Totals, 20-13(28)—57
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 8 9 15 13 — 45 Belle Vernon Area 19 17 6 15 — 57
Three-point field goals: Huber, Wedow; Reader 2, Wobrak, Dawson
