Jenna Bell and Addison Kemerer prevailed in the battle of the Lady Wildcats.
Bell and Kemerer captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Championship with a victory against teammates Carolina Walters and Maya Jain during Thursday’s title match of the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Tournament.
Bell and Kemerer defeated Walters and Jain, 6-3, 6-2, in the title match. All four Greater Latrobe standouts have already qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament, which is set for next week.
Also on Thursday, Mount Pleasant Area’s Mary Smithnosky and Hannah Brown captured the WPIAL Section 1-AA Doubles Tournament. Smithnosky and Brown defeated Valley’s Eden Richey and Rachey Schrock, 6-4, 6-0, to claim the title.
Smithnosky and Brown already qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A Doubles Tournament. Derry Area standouts Leah and Tara Perry advanced to the quarterfinals of the Section 1-AA Doubles Tournament on Wednesday before they were eliminated. Derry Area’s other team, Allison Johnston and Elizabeth Kott lost in Wednesday’s first round.
Bell recently finished third, while Kemerer also competed at last week’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament. Bell captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship — her second career section singles title — while Kemerer won the tournament’s consolation match, sending both to the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament.
Under normal circumstances, a third-place finish in the district would qualify Bell for the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament, but a reduced bracket this season because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic means only the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Champion advanced to the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament. Bell reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament in 2018 and ‘19.
Bell and Walters advanced to the PIAA Class 3A girls’ doubles state tennis championships last November. Bell and Walters fell short of a WPIAL Class 3A girls’ doubles championship, but they qualified for the state tournament last season.
Bell advanced to the state tournament for the second straight season last year, and she was part of the second Greater Latrobe duo to reach the state tournament since 2006 when Joelle Kissell and Allie Seranko captured the WPIAL and state championship. Bell and Walters captured the WPIAL Section 1-AAA doubles title last season and competed separately in the district singles tournament.
Greater Latrobe, as a team, will face Derry Area today in a home non-section, backyard rivalry match, The Lady Wildcats remain a perfect 7-0 in section play as a team and 8-0 overall.
