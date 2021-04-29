Nick Beitel and the Ligonier Valley baseball team picked up a crucial victory that could go a long way towards qualifying for a playoff spot during the Rams’ first season back in the WPIAL.
Beitel and the Rams took an early lead and added to the advantage in the middle innings for a 5-3 victory against host Valley during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 victory played Wednesday at Valley.
Ligonier Valley split the back-to-back series against Valley (4-2, 8-4), the second-place team in the section. Valley scored an 8-1 victory against the Rams on Tuesday at Ligonier Valley.
The win improves the Rams to 6-6 overall and 3-4 in section play. That’s currently good for the fourth and final playoff spot in the section, ahead of fifth-place Mount Pleasant Area, which is 2-4 in section play and 4-4 overall. Ligonier Valley has exhibition games scheduled today against North Star and Friday at Punxsutawney before a pair of critical section tilts against Mount Pleasant Area next week.
Ligonier Valley lost six of seven games before knocking off the second-place team in the section on Wednesday. The Rams opened the season with four straight wins, including a pair of section games against East Allegheny, their first since returning to the WPIAL. Ligonier Valley was outscored 74-42 in their last seven games, during the recent skid, but Beitel and Connor Tunstall took care of business in a big way for the Rams on Wednesday.
Beitel earned the mound victory, giving up two earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and four walks in six innings. He also paced the Rams offensively with two hits, including a double and two runs scored. Tunstall singled twice at the plate and scored a run, while also tossing an inning of relief. He allowed an earned run on two hits with one strikeout and zero walks.
Haden Sierocky singled and scored two runs at the plate, while George Golden also had a hit and three RBI for the Rams, who produced five runs on six hits.
Ben Aftanas led Valley offensively with two base hits, while John Luke Bailey singled and scored for the Vikings, who put up three runs on six hits. Tyler Danko took the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits with five strikeout and five walks in five innings pitched.
Ligonier Valley opened the game with three runs, but Valley answered with two in the bottom of the first. The Rams scored twice in the top of the fifth and kept Valley off the scoreboard until the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Ligonier Valley singled in its first four at bats of the game. Sierocky singled home Beitel for the first run, while Golden’s base knock plated Tunstall and Sierocky for an early 3-0 lead.
Aftanas singled in Valley’s first at bat, followed by a pair of two-out walks and Shane Demharter’s base knock, while brought around Bailey and Evan Henry.
The Rams added insurance with two runs in the top of the fifth. Beitel opened the inning with a double and scored on an error. Sierocky drew a walk and scored on a ground out to make it a 5-2 game. Justin Hooper scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly, as the Rams held on for a significant section win.
———
Ligonier Valley Valley ab r h ab r h
Beitel 4 2 2 Aftanas 4 0 2 Tunstall 4 1 2 Quinn 3 0 1 Sierocky 3 2 1 Bailey 4 1 1 Golden 3 0 1 Henry 2 1 0 Dowden 2 0 0 Vergerio 2 0 0 Seftas 2 0 0 Demharter 3 0 1 Mills 1 0 0 Danko 2 0 0 Bleehash 2 0 0 Schrock 3 0 1 Faas 1 0 0 Keys 2 0 0 McCulty 2 0 0 Hooper 0 1 0 Johnston 0 0 0
Totals 24 5 6 Totals 25 3 6Lig. Valley 300 020 0 — 5 6 0Valley 200 000 1 — 3 6 2 Doubles: Beitel (LV) Strikeouts by: Beitel-9, Tunstall-1 (LV); Danko-5, Aftanas-1 (V) Base on balls by: Beitel-4, Tunstall-0 (LV); Danko-5, Aftanas-0 (V) Winning pitcher: Nick Beitel Losing pitcher: Tyler Danko
