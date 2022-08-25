IMG_7985.jpg

LV head football coach Roger Beitel will coach his 200th game this Friday.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Ligonier Valley High School’s head football coach Roger Beitel will coach his 200th game as the leader of the program on Friday when the Rams host Springdale at Weller Field.

Beitel, who had led the Rams to numerous Heritage and District honors, and sent 46 graduates to collegiate football, begins his 19th season with 140 wins and 59 losses.

