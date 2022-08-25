Ligonier Valley High School’s head football coach Roger Beitel will coach his 200th game as the leader of the program on Friday when the Rams host Springdale at Weller Field.
Beitel, who had led the Rams to numerous Heritage and District honors, and sent 46 graduates to collegiate football, begins his 19th season with 140 wins and 59 losses.
“We are proud to have a coach who has been so very dedicated to our football program,” said Athletic Director Joe Skura. “To lead a program to 200 games is a real accomplishment, and to do it with the success that Coach Beitel has had is impressive. We will definitely be celebrating Coach Beitel’s longevity with our team while we cheer on our football guys on Friday night.”
Beitel said he’s proud to have impacted the teams over the years and his greatest reward is teaching young men the sport he loves.
“I’ve been blessed to have football all my life and it has been exceptionally rewarding to be able to work with the athletes on our teams,” he said. “There’s nothing quite like Friday night lights at Weller Field and the Ligonier Valley community has been so supportive.”
Beitel said his wife, Amy, has been especially gracious to accept the coach’s wife role for so long, and he appreciates her unfailing support as well as all at LVSD.
