(Roger Beietel, father, Nick Beitel, Amy Beitel, mother, (back row) Jerry Gaul, grandfather, Kathy Gaul, grandmother, Asst. Principal Brett Marabito, Roland Anodide, grandfather, Barb Oblinsky.)
Ligonier Valley senior football and baseball standout Nick Beitel, son of Roger and Amy Beitel of Ligonier, committed to continue is education and football career at Washington and Jefferson College.
He will playing for head coach Nick Sirianni at Washington and Jefferson College, where he will have the opportunity to compete on the same team as his brother Zach Beitel.
Nick Beitel is a three-yard varsity letterman for football and baseball at Ligonier Valley. Nick got involved in football because his dad, Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel, being the coach allowed him to be around the sport his entire life.
“My dad has the biggest influence on my athletic career. He’s also my coach and has pushed me to be the best person I can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.