Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel was recently honored by the Pittsburgh Steelers at their home game against the Cincinnati Bengals for his selection as the week 10 winner of the Pittsburgh Steelers HS Coach of the Week. In the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, coach Roger Beitel led the Rams to their first WPIAL playoff win in school history, defeating Western Beaver 27-20. Ligonier Valley rejoined the WPIAL in 2020 after playing in District 6 for the last 50 years and has made the WPIAL playoffs the last two. The Rams’ identity all season has been their power rushing game and fierce defense, and both were on display against Western Beaver with two players rushing for almost 300 yards and four touchdowns. Beitel is featured on the scoreboard during the presentation. Right, Beitel (far right) with other WPIAL coaches honored by the Steelers.
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- A new publication for our older readers!
Download it from our
Special Sections today.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Callouts for Ligonier Township VFDs updated
- MAD hands out 300+ Thanksgiving meals
- Office open
- LHWOC hopes to combat shortages in health care
- Zoning hearing board OKs 2 variance requests
- Runners, walkers brave cold start for Turkey Trot
- Ligonier Valley YMCA receives $1.5 million state grant for child care, building renovations
- Township pays $10,000 to former manager for employment complaint
- Area groups give back to their communities
- PSP: Man bites trooper during arrest
Most Popular
Articles
- Ligonier man charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old girl
- November 22, 2022
- PSP: Man bites trooper during arrest
- Local people share acts of kindness
- Township pays $10,000 to former manager for employment complaint
- Travel enthusiasts turn to used municipal vehicles for DIY projects
- Rand L. Hauser
- David P. Horner
- End of fire season for Ligonier native
- MaryJane Lantzy Newhouse
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.