Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel was recently honored by the Pittsburgh Steelers at their home game against the Cincinnati Bengals for his selection as the week 10 winner of the Pittsburgh Steelers HS Coach of the Week. In the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, coach Roger Beitel led the Rams to their first WPIAL playoff win in school history, defeating Western Beaver 27-20. Ligonier Valley rejoined the WPIAL in 2020 after playing in District 6 for the last 50 years and has made the WPIAL playoffs the last two. The Rams’ identity all season has been their power rushing game and fierce defense, and both were on display against Western Beaver with two players rushing for almost 300 yards and four touchdowns. Beitel is featured on the scoreboard during the presentation. Right, Beitel (far right) with other WPIAL coaches honored by the Steelers.

