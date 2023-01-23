20230123-DABeighley.jpg

Derry Area’s Ashton Beighley (center) was joined by William Beighley, father, and Jessica Souders, mother, back, assistant golf coach Jason Pishney and golf coach Tracey Smeltzer as he signed his letter-of-intent to continue his academic and golf career at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Beighley was a four-time WPIAL Section Champion and WPIAL AA Individual Section Champion. Beighley looks to major in accounting at UPG.

