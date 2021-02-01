Because of a postponement, Derry Area had a week to prepare for Friday’s WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 boys’ basketball showdown with Knoch.
And the Trojans made the extra prep time count — Derry Area head coach Tom Esposito estimated his team’s coaching staff put in about 15 hours watching game film and produced a five-page scouting report for players to study at home.
The game itself was worth the wait, too. Spurred by a strong team performance and a career scoring night from Ryan Bushey, previously winless Derry Area edged Knoch for an exciting 64-61 home victory on senior night.
Friday’s victory was more than the Trojans’ first win after an 0-3 start. It was Derry Area’s (1-2 section, 1-3 overall) first win in program history against Knoch in five all-time meetings.
“We had a great week of preparation and the guys responded,” Esposito said. “They totally understood the game plan and I can’t say enough about the effort ... every one of us won this basketball game and I’m just so proud of them.”
The team performance also included an unforgettable night from Bushey. The Trojans’ gritty point guard put together a career-best scoring effort, finishing with 41 points.
Even more impressively, Esposito said that output — which included 16 field goals, trio of three-pointers and six free throws — was all done within the flow of the game.
“I get on Ryan a lot because he sometimes forces things, but he played the smartest game I’ve seen him play,” he said. “The 41 points were unselfish — he didn’t force, he took what the defense gave him, and the other guys fed off that.”
In all, Bushey put together one of the best single-game scoring nights in program history. According to team records provided to the Bulletin, only Jim Kollar (59 points in 1983) and Stan Felinski (57 points in 1963) notched better scoring nights than Bushey. Former Trojans standout and current Derry Area assistant coach Ryan DeMary also netted 38 and 36 points, respectively, in 2002 and 2003.
“He was getting by his man and he was beating the weak side defense, too. He got to the rim before the help defense could slide (over) to stop him,” Esposito said of Bushey, who had 13 points after one quarter, 25 by halftime and 35 by the end of the third. “I told him he managed the game very well and played smart; I think he may have forced one shot and I’ll take that from Ryan. For the opportunities that he had and he only took one bad shot, I thought, it was just tremendous. He looked like a three-year varsity point guard for 32 minutes.”
“I know Aidan was going nuts,” Esposito said of Ryan’s older brother, a former Derry Area hoops and golf standout who attends California University of Pennsylvania. “I turned my phone on (after Friday’s game) and I had like 45 text messages.”
Many of those messages came from former Derry Area players keeping tabs of the game online, including recent graduates like Justin Huss and Tanner Nicely.
“That’s a great feeling to know that our basketball family is still together,” Esposito said.
And in a back-and-forth contest where the largest lead from either team was six points, Derry Area managed to keep things together.
Leading 48-47 after three quarters, the Trojans were able to stretch their lead in the final frame. Josh Ulery connected on a pair of key three-pointers in the fourth and Tyson Webb nailed another timely trey — this one from the corner with a minute left to make it a two-possession game at 62-58.
“When it went through to make it a two-possession game, I let a big exhale out,” Esposito said of Webb’s key basket. “That was just huge.”
Bushey later hit the first free throw of a one-and-one to reach the 40-point mark and stretch the lead to five. Knoch eventually cut the deficit to a single possession at 63-60, but didn’t have a chance to attempt a tying three-pointer in the waning seconds after Derry Area fouled.
While Bushey was the only Trojan in double figures, Esposito said everyone did their part. Detore finished with eight points, including a pair of first-quarter treys, while Ulery and Webb added six points apiece. Sam Jones had just two points but finished with a team-best 13 rebounds, and Esposito praised Grant Hudson for “some great minutes off the bench” and a key basket in the second quarter.
“We got big shots from Nick Detore early in the game, and late in the game, Tyson hit the big three from the corner and Josh Ulery made two in the second half,” Esposito said. “They stepped up with some big shots.”
Derry Area’s defense also made a key adjustment to begin the second half, Esposito noted, taking away Knoch’s dibble-drive kick-outs from the weak side. On top of that, the Trojans limited Knights’ standout Ryan Lang to just two second-half field goals after he scored 14 in the opening half.
“I thought we did a great job on him,” Esposito said of Lang. “If you hold him to two field goals in 16 minutes, your team is playing some great defense.”
“As proud I am of our players, I’m equally proud of our assistant coaches,” he added. “They know we put the time in for them and (the players) work so hard in practice.”
Lang finished with 23 points, while Keagan Fraser and Zach McMillen each added 13 for Knoch (3-2, 4-4).
Despite Bushey’s fast start, Knoch led 23-20 after the first quarter and 37-34 at the halftime. Derry inched closer by outscoring the Knights 14-10 in the third.
Aside from the season’s first win, Friday was also a time to salute Derry Area’s eight seniors. While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic limited the number of fans in the Trojans’ home gym, the team still honored its seniors with a pregame ceremony. The team’s seniors include Ryan Bushey, Josh Ulery, Nick Detore, Isaiah Ward, Elijah Ward, Sam Jones, Grant Hudson and Elijah Penich.
“They’re all great young men,” Esposito said of his seniors. “We’ve practiced 42 times this year and we’ve had one practice when I could’ve thrown them out of the gym. I told them to cherish and embrace every moment on the hardwood (this year), because you never know what can happen.”
Derry Area returns to the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it visits conference foe Freeport Area. After that, the Trojans are slated to host Deer Lakes on Friday and visit Burrell on Feb. 9.
“I told them I care but I don’t care about the first three games. We have a four-game season and (Friday) was No. 1,” Esposito said, adding that a few more wins will put the Trojans back in the thick of things.
In Friday’s junior varsity contest, Knoch earned a 43-39 victory.
——— KNOCH (61)
Fraser 5-1-13; Voltz 2-0-5; Lang 8-4-23; Green 2-2-6; Buterbaugh 1-1-3; McMillen 5-3-13. Totals, 22-11(19)—61
DERRY AREA (64)
Webb 2-1-6; Bushey 16-6-41; Ulery 2-0-6; Detore 3-0-8; Jones 0-1-1; Hudson 1-0-2. Totals, 24-8(16)—64
Score by Quarters Knoch 23 14 10 14 — 61 Derry Area 20 14 14 16 — 64
Three-point field goals: Lang 2, Fraser 2, Voltz; Bushey 3, Detore 2, Ulery 2, Webb.
