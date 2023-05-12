If you drove past my house on April 15, possibly you may have seen two police cars parked in front of my residence. It wasn’t that I was in trouble. And thank goodness nobody threw a whisky bottle through one of my plate glass windows as did happen once a long time ago while I was still in the photography business.
Two police officers showed up in my kitchen to peer out my window to look in my backyard to see something that struck me as a bit unusual. What I saw some 20 minutes earlier was a beehive sitting in the grass. The first thing that came to my mind was that some mischievous teens or adults had stolen the thing and pitched it over my fence.
What I called 911 about turned out to be a whole different story whereby I learned not only by way of my neighbors but also doing a bit of research on the side. You see, the people who live in my neighborhood raise bees. I can see the hives not only from my kitchen window but also from the alley directly behind my property.
When I saw the box, I initially thought this was a matter for the men in uniform to handle. Then, when my neighbors explained the situation, I could see the word ‘story’ written all over it.
What the beekeeper told me was that our neighbor had discovered a swarm of bees clumped together on part of my fence near the alley. The beekeeper thought that if he could locate the queen and capture it and then put it back in the hive, the other worker bees would follow it. A slight problem developed. Upon capturing it, he dropped it. He then decided to place the beehive on my property hoping that these winged insects would automatically return to their home once they saw their former residence. He would just leave it there for a number of days and then retrieve it. The one problem that he failed to consider was notifying me of what had just transpired. If I would have known the plan, it would have been unnecessary to notify the local authorities. On the other hand, I was intrigued by what the Clemson Cooperative Extension by way of its website had to say.
According to hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/frequency-asked-questions-about-honey-bees-swarming/, “Swarming is the process by which honeybee colonies reproduce to form new colonies. When a honeybee colony outgrows its home and becomes too congested or too populated for the queen’s pheromones to control the entire workforce, then the workers signal that it’s time to swarm. The workers begin building swarm cells for new queens. Once the swarm cells are constructed, and the queen lays eggs in them, the colony changes its behavior. Foraging slows down, and the workers begin erratic movements within the hive. Meanwhile, the queen quits laying eggs and reduces her weight to be able to fly. When the queen is ready, she leaves the hive and is followed by about half of the workers in a massive cloud of flying bees. The queen will find a nearby tree, land,” (or in my case, my fence covered with grape vines) “and emit pheromones that signal the workers to cluster around her. The cluster will remain there for several hours while scout bees explore the area for a new home. The cluster will remain until scout bees locate a new hive or cavity to occupy. Once a suitable home is found, the entire cluster will take flight and move to the new location where it will begin building comb, developing new brood, and gathering pollen and nectar. After 16 days, the new queens begin to emerge. Typically, the first queen to emerge will sting the other queens in their cells and kill them in order to assume the role of the new queen for the colony. She then will take flight to find drones to mate within in order to begin the process of egg-laying and rebuilding the workforce in the colony.”
It concluded, “Swarming activity coincides with the nectar flow in the spring.”
